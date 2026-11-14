How to watch Portugal vs Denmark: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Portugal vs Denmark for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

With defending champions Portugal safely through to the knockouts having won all four of their games, the key narrative enveloping the Seleção das Quinas is the start of their post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Thankfully for coach Jorge Jesus, he can point to results on the field to try and placate Portuguese devotees to CR7. His side have scored nine times over the course of their so-far perfect Group 4 performance, with João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos both bagging three.

Denmark may be sitting second, but they could really do with a result in Porto to give themselves the best chance to make the quarter-finals. Assuming Norway beat Wales, a loss for the Danes would put the Scandinavian sides level on points, meaning an effective decider for the second qualification spot in Copenhagen next Tuesday.

Watch Portugal vs Denmark for FREE

Portugal vs Denmark will be shown for free online and on TV in Portugal and Ireland.

🇵🇹 Portugal: RTP 1 and RTP Play

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Portugal vs Denmark live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Exclusive deal ⚽ NordVPN – Watch Portugal vs Denmark live from anywhere with this Black Friday deal Don't let geo-restrictions keep you off the pitch! Whether you're watching from home or travelling abroad, NordVPN helps you access your usual streaming services wherever you are. 🏆 TechRadar regularly reviews the biggest VPN providers, and NordVPN is our #1 choice. 🔥 Get up to 77% off today

🎁 Plus 3 extra months FREE

🌍 Unlock access to global streaming services Don't miss kick-off! Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Portugal vs Denmark from anywhere.

Your Quick Guide to stream Portugal vs Denmark with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇵🇹 Connect to Portugal – Open the NordVPN app and select a Portuguese server. ▶️ Head to RTP Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Portugal vs Denmark for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in the US

Portugal vs Denmark will be broadcast on FS2 in the US.

You can access FS2 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as well as the Fox One streaming service.

Fox One costs from $19.99 per month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Portugal vs Denmark.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in the UK

Prime Video will show Portugal vs Denmark in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in Canada

DAZN is the official broadcaster of Portugal vs Denmark in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 a month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Outside the Great White North? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Portugal vs Denmark in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Portugal vs Denmark live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Sunday, November 15.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99 a month or AU$169.99 a year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Portugal vs Denmark: Q+A

What time does Portugal vs Denmark kick-off? Portugal vs Denmark will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, November 14. That translates to 6.45am AEDT on Sunday, November 15 in Australia.

What is the Portugal vs Denmark head-to-head? Portugal and Denmark have met 19 times in history with Portugal winning 13, Denmark four and the other two ending in draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 4-2 win for Portugal.

Can I stream Portugal vs Denmark for free with a VPN? Yes, as explained above RTP Play in Portugal and VM Play in Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're overseas today.

Read more from TechRadar