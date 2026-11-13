How to watch Netherlands vs Greece for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams as two unbeaten Nations League 2026/27 teams go head-to-head on matchday five.

The Netherlands and Greece are level on eight points at the top of the table in Group A2, with Germany chasing them down on five points. The winner of this clash on Friday will be in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals, whereas the loser will face a nervous wait in their bid to secure a top-two finish.

Greece have been the surprise package in the group. They have taken four points off Germany and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands last month, with the Greeks surrendering a 2-0 lead in Thessaloniki. A similar result in Amsterdam would suit Ivan Jovanović's side, who face a pointless Serbia in their final game.

Still, the Netherlands are the favourites here. They have home advantage behind them and have scored seven goals in four games, the most in the group. Greece are no pushovers, though, so this promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Here's how to watch Netherlands vs Greece in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Netherlands vs Greece for free?

Yes. Netherlands vs Greece will air for free on Alpha TV in Greece. You can also watch without cost on NPO 3 in the Netherlands.

In Ireland, you can watch on for free on Virgin Media Two and the free Virgin Media Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to unblock your Netherlands vs Greece stream as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Exclusive deal ⚽ NordVPN – Watch Netherlands vs Greece live from anywhere with this Black Friday deal Don't let geo-restrictions keep you off the pitch! Whether you're watching from home or travelling abroad, NordVPN helps you access your usual streaming services wherever you are. 🏆 TechRadar regularly reviews the biggest VPN providers, and NordVPN is our #1 choice. 🔥 Get up to 77% off today

🎁 Plus 3 extra months FREE

🌍 Unlock access to global streaming services Don't miss kick-off! Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Netherlands vs Greece from anywhere.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs Greece on FOX Sports 1.

If you don't have the channel on cable, it is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream which all offer a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Netherlands vs Greece will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to tap into your free Virgin Media Play coverage.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between the Netherlands and Greece.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to watch your usual Netherlands vs Greece coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

The beIN Sports 3 channel will broadcast the action.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Netherlands vs Greece start time? Netherlands vs Greece kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, November 13. That's 6.45am AEDT on Saturday, November 14 in Australia.

What is the Netherlands vs Greece head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Greece and the Netherlands is extremely one-sided. The two teams have met on 12 occasions, with the Dutch winning nine. Two games finished as a draw, while Greece's only victory came in a 2016 friendly.