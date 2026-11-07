How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham: Live streams & TV channels for early kick-off in Premier League

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams in what should be a fascinating Premier League 2026/27 clash at Elland Road. After a dreadful start to the season, Spurs have rebounded with three straight wins, while Daniel Farke’s side will be keen to end their run of five games without a victory.

Having secured their first home win of the season against Coventry last month, Tottenham have built up considerable momentum following an impressive victory over Chelsea and a comfortable 2-0 win against 10-man Crystal Palace. Summer signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have been instrumental in their turnaround in fortunes, with both players beginning to justify the fees paid to secure their services. With confidence growing, manager Roberto De Zerbi will be optimistic that his side can extend their winning run.

Despite boasting the third-best defensive record in the league this season, Leeds have managed just two wins in nine games and head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Usually reliable goalkeeper James Trafford endured a rare off-day in that loss and will be eager to respond with a strong performance. However, it is at the other end of the pitch where concerns are mounting. The Whites have struggled to convert their chances and have become overly reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored four of their nine league goals this season. Brenden Aaronson, Harry Wilson and Dan James will need to step up, while Swiss international Noah Okafor could also provide a welcome boost if he returns from injury.

Here's how to watch Leeds vs Tottenham in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Leeds vs Tottenham for free? Leeds vs Tottenham is available for free thanks to cord-cutting free trials like YouTube TV (21-days), Fubo (5-days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days). They all carry USA Network, which is broadcasting the early kick-off in the US. Away from the US today? Unlock your free trials with Proton VPN, who have a Black Friday deal live right now!

Use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams

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How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams in the US

Leeds vs Tottenham is being televised on USA Network in the US.

Sling TV carries USA Network on its Blue plan, as well as NBC, ABC and Fox in select locations, plus FS1, FX and more. Prices start at $45.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Alternatively, USA Network is carried by YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream which all offer free trials.

Outside of the US? Proton VPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

In the UK, live Leeds vs Tottenham coverage is being provided by TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Away from home? Proton VPN will let you access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing Leeds vs Tottenham in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

In addition to every game of the Premier League and Champions League, it's also home to the currently ongoing Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? Simply use a VPN like Proton VPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

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The Leeds vs Tottenham game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is also home to the Champions League, Serie A, NFL and WTA Tour tennis, starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Leeds vs Tottenham start time? The scheduled Leeds vs Tottenham kick-off time on Saturday, November 7 is 12.30pm GMT local time in London, which is 5.30am PT / 7.30am ET / 11.30pm AEDT.

What is the Leeds vs Tottenham head-to-head? Leeds and Tottenham have faced off on 108 previous occasions, with Spurs winning on 42 occasions and the Whites triumphing 33 times. There have also been 30 draws. The last encounter was in May last season when the game ended 1-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Can I watch Leeds vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like TNT Sports, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Premier League news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), Facebook (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).