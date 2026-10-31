How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Klassiker FREE live streams and TV channels for Bundesliga 2026/27

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streams as the Allianz Arena hosts the Bundesliga's first Klassiker of the season. German football's most successful sides have a fierce rivalry and both have unbeaten 2026/27 records to defend, while Harry Kane features in his first game since winning the Ballon d'Or.

Kane's ludicrous 89 goals for club and country since August 2025 (plus a Bundesliga title, European Golden Shoe and third at the World Cup) were enough to give the Bayern striker football's most prestigious individual honor, but his relentless quest for goals won't end here. With Roten boss Vincent Kompany absent after a spell in hospital with a virus, Kane will need to step up. Bayern beat third-placed Freiburg last weekend after two unexpected early draws and, with Michael Olise in form after a two-goal salvo in the midweek DFB Pokal win against second-tier Magdeburg, are starting to purr.

Borussia Dortmund, also unbeaten in the Bundesliga, are second to their Klassiker rivals only on goal difference after a fine start under Niko Kovac, back for a second spell in the Westfalenstadion dugout. BVB have conceded just four Bundesliga goals this term thanks to a 3-4-3 system led by center-back powerhouse Nico Schlotterbeck. Center-forward Serhou Guirassy has seven goals in all competitions this season, but will want to add to just two in the Bundesliga.

Here's how to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Yes – if you live in the US, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is available for FREE on Fandango, alonng with 270-odd Bundesliga games this season.

Download the Fandango Stream app (or the Fandango app on a connected TV), or visit Fandango Stream in your browser.

Next, click on the Bundesliga tile and select the match. That's it! There's no cost, subscription, login or registration required.

Away from the US on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. If you're a US resident on vacation, that could mean watching Bayern vs Dortmund for free as if you were back home.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Fandango stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fandango and tune into Bayern vs Dortmund.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in the US

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be shown on Fandango Stream for FREE in the US.



Fandango actually has two apps: the regular Fandango app you use for going to the movies and booking tickets, and Fandango Stream, which is the one you'll need for watching at home or on your phone.

You can also access Fandango Stream through your browser.

Outside the US for this Klassiker clash? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK on its Football channel.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund? Use NordVPN to access your usual Bundesliga streams.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every Bundesliga game this season in Canada, including Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Bundesliga live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is carrying the game, along with every Bundesliga game, with a subscription costing AU$16.99 per month. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to stream Bayern vs Dortmund all over the world.

What is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund start time? Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 5.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday, October 31. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday, November 1.

What is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head? Bayern Munich have played Borussia Dortmund on 140 occasions. Die Roten have won 70 games to BVB's 33 and there have been 37 draws. Bayern did the double over Borussia last season and also beat their fierce rivals in the German Super Cup at the start of 2026/27.