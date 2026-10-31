Just got your Zelda Switch 2? Here are 8 of the best accessories I'd buy to pair with your new console
Everything you need in one place
The Nintendo Switch 2 - The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition has finally arrived at the doorsteps this week for those who were lucky enough to secure a preorder. If the gorgeous new console is in your hands and you're wondering which accessories might be good to pair with it, well, I've got X of my top picks here.
As an owner of an original Nintendo Switch since 2017, and now an excited owner of a Nintendo Switch 2, I've got a good idea of which extras will help you get the most out of the console.
These could be things I find essential, such as a microSD card to store more games and a screen protector to keep your display safe from scuffs or scratches. And then there are some nice-to-have items, including the well-designed Pro Controller and a high-capacity power bank that'll give you backup juice if you play in handheld mode a lot of the time.
If you're still on the hunt for the limited-edition console, then we're tracking all of the latest Zelda 40th Switch restock news, ahead of retailers dropping more next week, starting November 5.
8 best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories for your new console
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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