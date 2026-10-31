The Nintendo Switch 2 - The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition has finally arrived at the doorsteps this week for those who were lucky enough to secure a preorder. If the gorgeous new console is in your hands and you're wondering which accessories might be good to pair with it, well, I've got X of my top picks here.

As an owner of an original Nintendo Switch since 2017, and now an excited owner of a Nintendo Switch 2, I've got a good idea of which extras will help you get the most out of the console.

These could be things I find essential, such as a microSD card to store more games and a screen protector to keep your display safe from scuffs or scratches. And then there are some nice-to-have items, including the well-designed Pro Controller and a high-capacity power bank that'll give you backup juice if you play in handheld mode a lot of the time.

If you're still on the hunt for the limited-edition console, then we're tracking all of the latest Zelda 40th Switch restock news, ahead of retailers dropping more next week, starting November 5.