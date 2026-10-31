Top tech of the month: the best new gadgets we've tested for November 2026
Your Reviews Recap of the tech that wowed us this month
The past four weeks have been, frankly, a wild time for our product testers. Each month I put together a Reviews Recap of the gadgets that have impressed us most; the products that have endured our tough tests and come out with a score of 4.5 or 5 out of 5. And this month there's a bumper crop, with dozens of great gadgets and gizmos to explore, across a variety of different product categories.
It won't surprise you to see Apple amongst the standouts of the past month: the Duo won us over with its "exquisite engineering" and "vibrant, virtually crease-free screen", but it was the Apple Watch Series 12 that earned perfect marks, with our tester dubbing it "the best mainline [Apple Watch] in years".
We also reviewed several excellent laptops, some sublime speakers, and many a magnificent TV. If you're not sure we're branching out enough, we also gave the stamp of approval to an innovative, podless pod coffee machine and a microwave that moonlights as an air fryer.
Scroll down to browse all the most impressive tech we've tested over the past four weeks. Tap the View details button for a run-down of what we thought, plus a link to read the full review for each. Note: only the products that are available in your region will display as cards.
5-star products
4.5-star products
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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