TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #9, Friday, October 23

TechRadar Crossword Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.

It's been a while, hasn't it? Due to various factors, our regular weekly crossword went on a bit of a brief hiatus over the last month, but I'm happy to say I'm bringing it back today!

Hopefully both my puzzle setting and your puzzle-solving abilities haven't dulled too much in that time, so why not test yourself on the latest jumble of tech-related clues below? There's a mix of general tech trivia and current tech news below, so if you've been reading the site over the past week, you should have a bit of an upper hand.

So, as the nights draw in sooner and the cold weather becomes more common, what better way is there to pass a few minutes than giving this week's puzzle a try? Let me know how you get on in the comments — and let's see where you finish on the leaderboard. Good luck!

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