TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #9, Friday, October 23
Test your tech knowledge with our weekly brainteaser
Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.
It's been a while, hasn't it? Due to various factors, our regular weekly crossword went on a bit of a brief hiatus over the last month, but I'm happy to say I'm bringing it back today!
Hopefully both my puzzle setting and your puzzle-solving abilities haven't dulled too much in that time, so why not test yourself on the latest jumble of tech-related clues below? There's a mix of general tech trivia and current tech news below, so if you've been reading the site over the past week, you should have a bit of an upper hand.
So, as the nights draw in sooner and the cold weather becomes more common, what better way is there to pass a few minutes than giving this week's puzzle a try? Let me know how you get on in the comments — and let's see where you finish on the leaderboard. Good luck!
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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