There’s something really appealing about retro tech but it’s hard to put your finger on exactly what it is. Or maybe that’s it. You can press the chunky buttons, place a record on a turntable, hold your favorite media in your hands and feel the satisfying click of a flip phone snapping shut.

For others, the appeal might be the colorful designs that seemed to have so much more personality than the shiny black rectangles we all own now. Or maybe it's actually owning media rather than feeling like you’re constantly renting it. Whatever the reason, it’s clear plenty of people love retro tech.

However, it’s easy to romanticize a return to older tech, like the idea of listening to a Walkman on the train, taking blurry photos with an old camera or spending a lazy afternoon playing a Game Boy. But how much of the actual experience are you prepared to put up with?

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Because using that Walkman also means carrying round tapes, replacing batteries and rewinding songs. The camera might need an obscure memory card and a cable you haven't seen since 2004. And your beautiful old flip phone probably isn't going to help when you're lost and need Google Maps.

I'm personally all for bringing a little retro tech back into our lives. I've got some myself. But there's a big difference between wanting the aesthetic and being willing to embrace the inconvenience.

Although, for some people, the inconvenience is also part of the experience. At a time when everything is quick, easy and frictionless it can be nice to feel like things are slower and require a little more effort.

So, before you start bidding on vintage gadgets on eBay, take our quiz to find out how much retro tech you can realistically handle. We'll test your patience, willingness to tinker and tolerance for doing things the old-fashioned way, then recommend some retro gadgets to match. Because I strongly suspect many of us might miss the way tech used to look and feel but we maybe don’t miss the way it used to work quite as much.

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