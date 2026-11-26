From Nintendo-themed mechanical keyboards to desk clocks and Mac mini docks that steal the style of the 1980s Macintosh computers, I've picked out my favorite retro-inspired gadgets and tech for your desk this Black Friday.

If there's one thing I love more than gadgets, it's retro gadgets. You know, the gear that looks old but is filled with new tech. It sits on my desk, helping me stay productive while gently reminding me that the 80s was four decades ago, even if it feels like it was only yesterday.

Each one in this collection doesn't just look the part in a home office that drips with nostalgia. They're all useful office add-ons that perform a role in any old-school office setup. And for more picks, I'm tracking the best Black Friday home office deals.