Did you get the same Paramount+ Black Friday deal in last year's sale?

Did you miss last year's best Paramount+ Black Friday deal? If so, don't make that same mistake again and make sure to grab this bargain returning discount before it's too late. Lock in two months of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month now and save close to 80% off the usual price.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Both the 'Essential' (normally $8.99) and 'Premium' (normally $13.99) plans are down to the same low price, but when you can get ad-free viewing, access to the full library of Showtime Originals, downloads, and live CBS for a better discount by choosing the latter, it's a no-brainer really.

Today's best Paramount+ deal

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Paramount and Warner Bros. may now be under the same roof, but Paramount+ is still a separate streaming service for now, which means it's still another subscription you have to account for. Thankfully, you can get a two-month ad-free subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this Black Friday streaming deal. This ends on November 30, though.

According to a letter from Skydance CEO David Ellison, plans are being made to release a Paramount+ and HBO Max bundle from early 2027, following the merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount.

The bundle does not have a specific launch date or price, but considering that Disney charges extra for both Disney+ and Hulu we can expect there to be a bump in cost.

Like Disney+ and Hulu, Paramount+ and HBO Max are likely to eventually merge into a unified app, which would mean that there would no longer be the option to choose to subscribe to them individually for a cheaper price.

That could make this the last standalone Paramount+ Black Friday deal, so I wouldn't let it pass you by. You have until November 30 before it goes.

More Black Friday deals in the US