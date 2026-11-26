This could be the last Paramount+ Black Friday deal ever — lock in a subscription for just $2.99 before it's too late
Pay less than $3 a month for two months
Did you miss last year's best Paramount+ Black Friday deal? If so, don't make that same mistake again and make sure to grab this bargain returning discount before it's too late. Lock in two months of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month now and save close to 80% off the usual price.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Both the 'Essential' (normally $8.99) and 'Premium' (normally $13.99) plans are down to the same low price, but when you can get ad-free viewing, access to the full library of Showtime Originals, downloads, and live CBS for a better discount by choosing the latter, it's a no-brainer really.
Today's best Paramount+ deal
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Paramount and Warner Bros. may now be under the same roof, but Paramount+ is still a separate streaming service for now, which means it's still another subscription you have to account for. Thankfully, you can get a two-month ad-free subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this Black Friday streaming deal. This ends on November 30, though.
According to a letter from Skydance CEO David Ellison, plans are being made to release a Paramount+ and HBO Max bundle from early 2027, following the merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount.
The bundle does not have a specific launch date or price, but considering that Disney charges extra for both Disney+ and Hulu we can expect there to be a bump in cost.
Like Disney+ and Hulu, Paramount+ and HBO Max are likely to eventually merge into a unified app, which would mean that there would no longer be the option to choose to subscribe to them individually for a cheaper price.
That could make this the last standalone Paramount+ Black Friday deal, so I wouldn't let it pass you by. You have until November 30 before it goes.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
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