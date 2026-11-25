I've been waiting for the Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal to return, especially as next month's merger of the two services could lead to a potential price hike. For a limited time, you can lock in an annual subscription to the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle for less than $5 a month.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

That's the same saving I saw on the ad-supported plan during last year's sale. And just like then, it lasts for a whole year, so if you picked it up last time, you can lock in that low price for another 12 months. The ad-free bundle is also discounted to $14.99 a month, but the savings aren't as big.

Today's best Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney

Don't miss getting the best Black Friday deal of the season. Until November 30, you can choose between the ad-supported and ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle plans for a reduced price of just $4.99 and $14.99 respectively. That represents a massive 61% saving for the 'with-ads' plan, compared to buying each individually, which you won't be able to do for much longer when the apps merge and a potential price hike comes in December.

More Black Friday deals in the US