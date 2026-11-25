The Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal is back! Grab it before a potential price hike
Last year's most popular Black Friday streaming deal returns
I've been waiting for the Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal to return, especially as next month's merger of the two services could lead to a potential price hike. For a limited time, you can lock in an annual subscription to the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle for less than $5 a month.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
That's the same saving I saw on the ad-supported plan during last year's sale. And just like then, it lasts for a whole year, so if you picked it up last time, you can lock in that low price for another 12 months. The ad-free bundle is also discounted to $14.99 a month, but the savings aren't as big.
Today's best Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal
Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$12.99 now $4.99 at Disney
Don't miss getting the best Black Friday deal of the season. Until November 30, you can choose between the ad-supported and ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle plans for a reduced price of just $4.99 and $14.99 respectively. That represents a massive 61% saving for the 'with-ads' plan, compared to buying each individually, which you won't be able to do for much longer when the apps merge and a potential price hike comes in December.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
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