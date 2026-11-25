Work continues apace on unofficial GTA 6 ports, with posts of progress flooding social media

Some projects apparently have the game in a playable state, albeit with a very jerky frame rate, and there's footage of Chapter 1 being played (and later in the game, too)

Take-Two has reportedly initiated copyright takedowns on some of these projects, and purportedly on some social media posts sharing footage

Work on the unofficial PC port of GTA 6 continues to gather momentum, with various projects showing off their advancing efforts to realize a working PC version — while the publisher of the game is reportedly in the process of shutting down these efforts.

If you recall, yesterday the progress of unofficial ports was already moving very quickly following the leak of the Xbox build of GTA 6, with modders swiftly making the game bootable on PC.

Posts about these projects are now coming thick and fast on social media, with some of these being flagged by the 'Is GTA 6 on PC' account on X, which predicts that: "GTA 6 on PC at 30 fps maybe during or after this weekend."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

That includes a project by Hyphenn (highlighted by Brackz) which has a render of the scene at the start of the game with Lucia in prison, where the PC frame rate is slowly getting higher (though it's still jerky), and we're told: "Textures are loading in nicely, stability seems better, and even the shadows/ray tracing are starting to look good."

There's also an effort picked out from JoshuuDev of the early boat scene where most textures are now loaded in, and the frame rate is running at 2 to 3fps.

A major project from Belobug (hat tip to Dany on X) is showing footage past those initial prison and boat scenes, and now we're looking at driving around in Chapter 1 (the Leonida Keys area) actually working. Also on Reddit there's footage from later in the game from Belobug. As one Redditor on that thread put it: "I stay horrified and impressed by how stupidly fast this is advancing."

In short, there's a lot happening simultaneously right now, and publisher Take-Two is seemingly taking action against these modders who are cranking out the work on these unofficial ports (which are illegal, of course, in case you were in any doubt).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I reported yesterday, one of the biggest projects out there — called Leonida and led by 'ItsNotRexed' — was shut down on GitHub (and its Discord server), and as Mashable reports, GitHub shared an apparent DMCA notice (copyright takedown) from Take-Two.

It states: "We are writing to submit a takedown request regarding ItsNotRexed's GitHub repository and the 2900+ forks attached to it that infringes upon Take-Two's copyrighted works and facilitates copyright infringement of Rockstar Games title, Grand Theft Auto VI."

Takedowns for forks of the Leonida project are happening according to evidence presented on Reddit, and there are further reports of takedowns for videos on social media showing off footage from these unofficial PC ports, too (here's one from someone posting such content on X).

Analysis: takedown city?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As gamers on Reddit point out, if Take-Two is engaging in this kind of firefighting as reported — and that would hardly be surprising, but we don't have any official word — then to say the publisher has its work cut out for it is an understatement. It's effectively a game of whack-a-mole, as there are various projects or related forks, and a whole ton of social media posts displaying footage from these, springing up constantly.

Meanwhile, the gaming community continues to debate whether these modding efforts will mean a working unofficial PC port of GTA 6 is up and running soon (or maybe even next week, as mentioned above).

As to the reality of that assertion, it's very much up in the air. While progress has been undeniably speedy with these projects (thanks to AI), it's a difficult one to call — but if a playable PC port is put together in the near future, it'll likely be in a very rough state. Meaning sluggish frame rates, bugs, and general instability and crashes.

It's one thing to have a technically functional port, and entirely another to have an unofficial version of GTA 6 that actually runs acceptably with no major crashes and so forth.

There's a lot of interest in a working PC version, naturally — for those who don't own a console, or want higher frame rates than the 30fps the PS5 and Xbox games offer — but the real hope for many is that these projects from the modding community will force Rockstar to release the official port early. Indeed, the rumor mill reckons this could happen in early 2027, so we could be a few short months from an official release.