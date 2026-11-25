If you've been looking for deals on Philips Hue lights this Black Friday, you're in the right place — particularly if you want to stock up on smart bulbs. In the US right now, you can snag a four-pack of Philips Hue Essential A19 bulbs for $39.88 at Amazon (was $69.99), meaning each bulb is just under $10.
I've compared these side-by-side with regular Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, and the difference is negligible. The Essential bulbs are slightly warmer toned and can't be dimmed quite as low, but in all other respects they are extremely similar to the premium bulbs, and at a tiny fraction of the price.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
It's a very similar story in the UK. where you can now pick up four Philips Hue Essential A60 bulbs for only £41.99 (was £64.99) at Amazon. These white and color bulbs are great value at full price, and at just a hair over £10 each, they're easy to recommend if you want to expand your Hue setup or are just getting started with smart lighting.
US Quick Deals
- Philips Hue Flex LED Strip Light, 10ft: was
$79.99now $41.16 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Smart LED A19 Bulb, 3-Pack: was
$147.99now $75.9 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip, 55in: was
$274.99now $125.99 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Festavia Globe Lights, 45ft: was
$229.99now $144.03 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Festavia Permanent Outdoor Lights, 90ft : was
$399.99now $199.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Philips Hue Indoor Solo LED Lightstrip, 3m: was
£59.99now £31.99 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Bridge + Essential E27 Bulbs: was
£114.97now £78.99 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip, 2m: was
£139.99now £79.99 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Festavia String Lights, 20m: was
£199.99now £139.99 at Amazon
- Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light: was
£239.98now £168.99 at Amazon
Today's best Philips Hue deals in the US
If you want to expand your Philips Hue setup into more rooms without taking out a second mortgage, this is the Black Friday deal for you. Philips Hue Essential bulbs are excellent, work with all other Hue devices, and with this offer, they're less than $11 each.
Read moreRead less▼
The most affordable way to add Hue lighting to your home, this LED strip light would look particularly effective with a diffuser cover. At almost half price, it's incredible value with this Black Friday offer.
Read moreRead less▼
If you've been lusting after some Philips Hue Smart lighting for a while, or you want to add to an existing setup, you'll want to hear about this deal. Knocked down to almost half price, there's a tempting $72 saving to be had on these white and color smart lightbulbs thanks to this Black Friday deal.
Read moreRead less▼
With over half off, this colorful smart TV light strip is only a couple of dollars more expensive than the cheapest we've seen it on sale for. Used with a Hue Bridge and HDMI Sync Box, this 55" strip will light up the wall behind your TV, extending the colors right from the screen. Whether you're looking for an immersive effect or fancy selecting your own color palette, this light strip is perfect for Hue fans.
Read moreRead less▼
Add some color to your outdoor space with the feature-packed Festavia Smart Globe Lights. Paired with a Hue Bridge, these customizable lights offer routines, automations, voice control, and music sync, so there's a lot to love about these spherical string lights. Tempted? Now would be the time to buy, with this Black Friday Amazon deal knocking a sweet $86 off the list price.
Read moreRead less▼
Everyone loves a half-price offer, and with a hefty $200 off, this one is especially exciting. These water-resistant twinkly string lights are perfect for leaving up all year round, so they're ready and waiting for every holiday celebration. This offer is for the white model, but there's nearly half off the black Festavia Permanent Outdoor String Lights, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Philips Hue deals in the UK
This white and colour ambiance light is a sure-fire way to add a bit of drama to your decor, or to showcase a particular feature. These low-profile light strips can be cut down to fit the space, and feature app and voice control, plus automations and out-of-the-house control when paired with a Hue Bridge. This enlightening £28 Black Friday discount makes it well worth your consideration.
Read moreRead less▼
This Black Friday, there's £23 to be saved on this four-pack of E27 smart bulbs. Whether a treat for yourself or a gift for someone else, they're the perfect choice for anyone wanting to add more bulbs to their smart ecosystem.
Read moreRead less▼
A fabulous option for anyone looking to get started on their Philips Hue smart ecosystem, this starter pack offers a Hue Bridge along with four bulbs. Right now, you can save almost £26 with this Black Friday deal.
Read moreRead less▼
Now the cheapest it's ever been, liven up your space with this white and colour light strip. Flexible and cuttable, it's a great option to go for if you have a particular space in mind. With £60 stripped off for Black Friday, now's a great time to make that purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
If twinkly lights are more your thing, then the Festavia String Lights might be up your street. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, these string lights can be set up to pulse in time to whatever tunes you have playing. Whether you're wrapping them round your tree or adding some sparkle to your walls, this £60 discount will come in handy.
Read moreRead less▼
The Appear Outdoor Wall Lights can be used to brighten up the front of your house or add some drama with coloured lighting. These modern up-and-down lights are best paired with the Hue Bridge, or you can use app control via Bluetooth. Right now, there's £71 to be saved, thanks to this Black Friday deal.
Read moreRead less▼
These outdoor smart lights are ideal for illuminating trees and sculptures in your garden, and with over a third off for Black Friday, they're an impressive value.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.