If you've been looking for deals on Philips Hue lights this Black Friday, you're in the right place — particularly if you want to stock up on smart bulbs. In the US right now, you can snag a four-pack of Philips Hue Essential A19 bulbs for $39.88 at Amazon (was $69.99), meaning each bulb is just under $10.

I've compared these side-by-side with regular Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, and the difference is negligible. The Essential bulbs are slightly warmer toned and can't be dimmed quite as low, but in all other respects they are extremely similar to the premium bulbs, and at a tiny fraction of the price.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

It's a very similar story in the UK. where you can now pick up four Philips Hue Essential A60 bulbs for only £41.99 (was £64.99) at Amazon. These white and color bulbs are great value at full price, and at just a hair over £10 each, they're easy to recommend if you want to expand your Hue setup or are just getting started with smart lighting.

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Today's best Philips Hue deals in the US

Save 43% Philips Hue Essential A19 Bulbs (4-Pack): was $69.99 now $39.88 at Amazon If you want to expand your Philips Hue setup into more rooms without taking out a second mortgage, this is the Black Friday deal for you. Philips Hue Essential bulbs are excellent, work with all other Hue devices, and with this offer, they're less than $11 each. Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Philips Hue Smart LED A19 Bulb, 3-Pack: was $147.99 now $75.90 at Amazon If you've been lusting after some Philips Hue Smart lighting for a while, or you want to add to an existing setup, you'll want to hear about this deal. Knocked down to almost half price, there's a tempting $72 saving to be had on these white and color smart lightbulbs thanks to this Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Philips Hue Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip, 55 inches: was $274.99 now $125.99 at Amazon With over half off, this colorful smart TV light strip is only a couple of dollars more expensive than the cheapest we've seen it on sale for. Used with a Hue Bridge and HDMI Sync Box, this 55" strip will light up the wall behind your TV, extending the colors right from the screen. Whether you're looking for an immersive effect or fancy selecting your own color palette, this light strip is perfect for Hue fans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Philips Hue Festavia Smart Globe Lights, 45ft: was $229.99 now $144.03 at Amazon Add some color to your outdoor space with the feature-packed Festavia Smart Globe Lights. Paired with a Hue Bridge, these customizable lights offer routines, automations, voice control, and music sync, so there's a lot to love about these spherical string lights. Tempted? Now would be the time to buy, with this Black Friday Amazon deal knocking a sweet $86 off the list price. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Philips Hue deals in the UK

Save 47% Philips Hue Indoor Solo LED Lightstrip, 3m: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Amazon This white and colour ambiance light is a sure-fire way to add a bit of drama to your decor, or to showcase a particular feature. These low-profile light strips can be cut down to fit the space, and feature app and voice control, plus automations and out-of-the-house control when paired with a Hue Bridge. This enlightening £28 Black Friday discount makes it well worth your consideration. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Philips Hue Essential A60 Smart LED Bulbs : was £64.99 now £41.99 at Amazon This Black Friday, there's £23 to be saved on this four-pack of E27 smart bulbs. Whether a treat for yourself or a gift for someone else, they're the perfect choice for anyone wanting to add more bulbs to their smart ecosystem. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip, 2m: was £139.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Now the cheapest it's ever been, liven up your space with this white and colour light strip. Flexible and cuttable, it's a great option to go for if you have a particular space in mind. With £60 stripped off for Black Friday, now's a great time to make that purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Philips Hue Festavia String Lights, 20M: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon If twinkly lights are more your thing, then the Festavia String Lights might be up your street. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, these string lights can be set up to pulse in time to whatever tunes you have playing. Whether you're wrapping them round your tree or adding some sparkle to your walls, this £60 discount will come in handy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light: was £239.98 now £168.99 at Amazon The Appear Outdoor Wall Lights can be used to brighten up the front of your house or add some drama with coloured lighting. These modern up-and-down lights are best paired with the Hue Bridge, or you can use app control via Bluetooth. Right now, there's £71 to be saved, thanks to this Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

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