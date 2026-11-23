There are lots of different smart lights on the market, but many people consider the Philips Hue range to be the best. Granted, it's not the cheapest. But the lights work well, there are plenty of options to choose from, and the products themselves are good quality and built to last.

However, there is one problem. Because as the range has grown in popularity, Philips has added more and more Hue products. So, how do you know which one is right for you while you're shopping in the sale?

We've created a simple quiz to help you work out which Philips Hue lights you should consider buying this sales season. We've included basic smart bulbs for those on a budget who want to experiment with adding smart lighting to their homes, all the way through to more premium options for people with specific needs, like making their gaming setup feel more immersive.

I own several Hue lights myself, and they're among my most recommended bits of tech. That’s because smart lights are a great way to add a bit more personality to your home and make everyday life more comfortable and convenient. For example, I love adding a warm glow in my bedroom to help me wind down at night. But I also love having the choice of bright white lighting in my kitchen for cooking or concentrating. Philips Hue also has a fantastic range of colorful lights that you can control from your phone to change the atmosphere in your living room, ideal for gamers or movie lovers.

We haven't included every type of Hue light here, there are also larger wall-mounted lights and outdoor lighting if you have something really specific you’re hunting for. But if you're unsure where to start, you should find something that suits you here. Just bear in mind, especially if you're shopping during the sales, that models and specifications can vary depending on your region. Some Hue products also require a Hue Bridge, which acts as a smart hub, so it's worth checking what you need before buying.

Today's best Philips Hue deals in the US

Philips Lighting Light Bulb: was $25.97 now $14.98 at Walmart Are you still switching off your lights at the wall? Take your first baby step into setting up your smart home with a pair of Philips smart bulbs. Connect them via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (if you have the Philips Hue Bridge) and you'll be able to easily control them from anywhere from just a touch of a button on your phone.

Philips Hue Light Bar bundle: was $125.99 now $112.99 at Walmart Upgrade your entertainment setup with a pair of quality Philips Hue smart lights this Black Friday. You'll also need a Hue Bridge and HDMI Sync Box for the best experience, but these Light Bars work just as well as regular smart lights if you don't. If you already own Philips Hue products, these LED lights are great for syncing up with your TV and sound system for an even more immersive experience.

Today's best Philips Hue deals in the UK

Philips Hue Essential A60 Bulbs 4-Pack: was £64.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Fun fact: you can get cheaper Philips Hue smart lights by purchasing from its Hue Essential series, which are just as good. According to our Homes Editor Cat Ellis, the only real difference between the ranges is that the more affordable Hue Essential series are not as dimmable, which is hardly a reason to throw any shade on them.

Philips Hue Lightstrip: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Amazon Add some ambient lighting to any surface with this Philips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deal. Like most Philips Hue products, you'll unlock better value if you pair them with a Hue Bridge. But you can still get the most out of their everyday controls and settings via Bluetooth.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK