Meta says it may abandon its 2030 net-zero deadline as electricity demand grows

Meta's carbon footprint increased 45% as AI infrastructure expansion accelerated

Ten natural gas plants are planned to support Meta's Hyperion development

Meta is reconsidering its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 as expanding AI operations increase electricity consumption and environmental costs.

The company's latest sustainability report recorded a 45% increase in its net carbon footprint in 2025, reaching 11.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The development comes as major technology companies encounter growing difficulties reconciling their expanding computing infrastructure with previously announced environmental commitments.

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Growing AI electricity requirements

Rachel Peterson, Meta's vice president of data centers, and Blair Swedeen, its global sustainability chief, confirmed the company is reassessing its environmental milestones.

Their review covers the 2030 net-zero deadline alongside shorter-term emissions reduction commitments, although Meta has not announced an alternative schedule.

The executives attributed the situation to AI infrastructure requirements exceeding earlier expectations, while electricity connection processes and transmission development have progressed slowly.

They also identified permitting delays as another obstacle affecting the company's ability to obtain sufficient electricity for expanding computing operations.

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“The path forward is complex, and the route may continue to evolve, but the outcomes we are working toward remain unchanged: to establish a long-term pathway to net zero emissions, to restore more water than we consume, and to build infrastructure in a way that supports surrounding communities and grids,” the pair said in a statement.

Meta's location-based emissions reached approximately 21.7 million metric tons, exceeding the 11.9 million metric tons recorded under its net carbon accounting methodology.

Meanwhile, electricity consumption increased 35% to 24.8 terawatt-hours, although the company said renewable and low-carbon contracts covered its entire electricity requirements.

Meta reported securing more than 10GW of clean energy agreements in 2025, bringing its worldwide contracted portfolio beyond 30GW.

Almost 12GW of that capacity is already operational, while nuclear agreements cover 7.7GW involving Vistra, TerraPower, Oklo, and Constellation.

Natural gas investments complicate Meta's environmental ambitions

Despite its renewable energy commitments, Meta is increasingly considering natural gas generation where electricity providers cannot accommodate its expanding requirements.

The company previously entered an agreement with Entergy supporting the construction of ten gas-fired power plants for its planned Hyperion computing development in Richland Parish, Louisiana.

The facility could eventually require up to 5GW of electricity, making additional generation capacity important to its development.

Meta also withdrew from the RE100 climate initiative in July, explaining that investments in gas generation conflicted with its technical membership requirements.

The company is considering purchasing certificates associated with lower methane emissions to address some pollution associated with its anticipated natural gas consumption.

However, its growing dependence on electricity has consequences extending beyond carbon emissions, particularly regarding water consumption across its operations.

Meta directly consumed 790 million gallons of water during the reporting year, including 246 million gallons in locations experiencing significant water stress.

Although direct consumption declined 4%, usage in water-stressed locations increased 24%, while electricity-related water consumption climbed 37%.

The company additionally reported 26.1 billion gallons of indirect water consumption associated with purchased electricity.

Via DataCenterDynamic

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