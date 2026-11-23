If you've recently invested in a flagship mobile workstation and find your productivity slowed down by throttled hardware then this WAVLINK 13-in-1 TB5 Docking Station deal could be a gamechanger.

Right now, Amazon has slashed the cost of this TB5 docking station down to $232.74, taking more than $117 off its usual $349.99 list price. For that, you get a built-in 6,000MB/s NVMe port, triple 4K displays at 144Hz or dual 8K monitors at 60Hz, alongside three 80Gbps downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, four 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet jack, a 312MB/s SD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack — making it easily the cheapest full-featured TB5 docking station on the market.

Save $117.25 WAVLINK TB 5 13-in-1 TB5 Docking Station: was $349.99 now $232.74 at Amazon Amazon just made this the cheapest TB 5 docking station available anywhere. This docking station is perfect for high-end laptops and includes a Thunderbolt 5 controller with up to 120Gbps Bandwidth Boost, 140W upstream host charging, triple 4K/dual 8K display support, 2.5GbE networking, and an integrated 64Gbps M.2 2280 NVMe bay.

Why we recommend it

At roughly $100 to $150 less than competing flagship Thunderbolt 5 docks from competitors such as CalDigit, Anker, and OWC, this TB5 docking station is the cheapest on the market. But it doesn't sacrifice the essential pro features to hit that price point.

For creative professionals, software engineers, and power users juggling massive datasets or multi-monitor setups, upgrading to Thunderbolt 5 transforms a portable laptop into a true desktop workstation. This docking station will leave your last-generation peripherals in the dust, allowing you to make full use of your workstation's potential.

Price context and historical value

The WAVLINK 13-in-1 TB5 Docking Station is usually $349.99, but Amazon has cut the price by 34% down to $232.74.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the WAVLINK 13-in-1 TB5 Docking Station if…

You want a productivity multiplier that makes full use of your workstation's potential without breaking the bank.

❌ Skip the WAVLINK 13-in-1 TB5 Docking Station if…

Your workstation is using last-generation TB4 ports that won't make full use of this docking station's capabilities.

Also consider