This 13-port Plugable Thunderbolt 4 dock fixes the dreaded cable mess on your desk — and it's on sale for October Prime Day
Gigabit Ethernet gives you a wired networking option
In my experience, connecting monitors, storage, networking, and accessories to your laptop quickly creates a mess of cables. The Plugable TBT-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock brings a little harmony to your desk setup, allowing you to connect your entire workstation via a single cable.
• Best for: Home workers and professionals who regularly connect a laptop to a desk full of screens, peripherals, and other accessories.
• The deal: The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock is now $170 (was $200) at Amazon. In the UK, the dock is down to £207 (was £258) for Prime Day.
• Why it matters: You get 13 ports from a single laptop connection, including HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, SD and microSD card readers, Gigabit Ethernet, and audio connectivity. Our experience testing Plugable docks has been very positive, with recent entries both scoring 4.5 stars in review. So, expect similar performance here.
Today's best Thunderbolt 4 Dock deal
This 13-port dock provides 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, dual 4K 60Hz HDMI, single 8K display support, 100W power delivery, four USB ports, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, card readers, and audio connectivity.
UK deal price: now £207 (was £258)
Why we recommend it
The TBT-UD5 can drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz over HDMI on supported systems, or a single display at up to 8K. Its Thunderbolt 4 connection provides up to 40Gbps bandwidth, and the dock can deliver up to 100W to a connected laptop, with 96W certified.
Because the dock is driverless, setting it up with supported Windows and macOS systems should be easy enough.
Price context & historical value
Amazon's Prime Day price drops the dock from $199.95 to $169.95, taking $30 off the usual price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it here, and much of the value comes from replacing several separate adapters or hubs with one docking station.
For more WFH essentials, we're live-tracking the best October Prime Day home office deals.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy Plugable's 13-port Thunderbolt 4 dock if...
If you frequently move your laptop between your desk and other locations and want to connect everything with one cable. It's particularly useful for a permanent home office setup where your displays and accessories can remain connected to the dock.
❌ Skip Plugable's 13-port Thunderbolt 4 dock if...
If you only need a few extra USB ports or a single monitor connection, as a simpler USB-C hub will be cheaper. You should also look elsewhere if you want a Thunderbolt 5 dock as that will offer greater bandwidth.
More Plugable dock deals
This 9-in-1 USB-C hub features 140W pass-through charging, 4K 60Hz HDMI, 10Gbps USB connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD and microSD readers, broad laptop compatibility, and a compact, portable design.
This 13-port Thunderbolt 4 dock features dual 4K 60Hz HDMI, single 6K display support, 100W laptop charging, 40Gbps connectivity, six USB ports, UHS-II card readers, Ethernet, and audio.
This 10-port dock supports dual 4K 60Hz HDMI displays, 65W laptop charging, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C and USB-A connectivity, audio connections, driverless setup, and Windows and ChromeOS systems.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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