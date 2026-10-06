In my experience, connecting monitors, storage, networking, and accessories to your laptop quickly creates a mess of cables. The Plugable TBT-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock brings a little harmony to your desk setup, allowing you to connect your entire workstation via a single cable.

• Best for: Home workers and professionals who regularly connect a laptop to a desk full of screens, peripherals, and other accessories.

• The deal: The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock is now $170 (was $200) at Amazon. In the UK, the dock is down to £207 (was £258) for Prime Day.

• Why it matters: You get 13 ports from a single laptop connection, including HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, SD and microSD card readers, Gigabit Ethernet, and audio connectivity. Our experience testing Plugable docks has been very positive, with recent entries both scoring 4.5 stars in review. So, expect similar performance here.

Today's best Thunderbolt 4 Dock deal

Why we recommend it

The TBT-UD5 can drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz over HDMI on supported systems, or a single display at up to 8K. Its Thunderbolt 4 connection provides up to 40Gbps bandwidth, and the dock can deliver up to 100W to a connected laptop, with 96W certified.

Because the dock is driverless, setting it up with supported Windows and macOS systems should be easy enough.

Price context & historical value

Amazon's Prime Day price drops the dock from $199.95 to $169.95, taking $30 off the usual price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it here, and much of the value comes from replacing several separate adapters or hubs with one docking station.

For more WFH essentials, we're live-tracking the best October Prime Day home office deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Plugable's 13-port Thunderbolt 4 dock if...

If you frequently move your laptop between your desk and other locations and want to connect everything with one cable. It's particularly useful for a permanent home office setup where your displays and accessories can remain connected to the dock.

❌ Skip Plugable's 13-port Thunderbolt 4 dock if...

If you only need a few extra USB ports or a single monitor connection, as a simpler USB-C hub will be cheaper. You should also look elsewhere if you want a Thunderbolt 5 dock as that will offer greater bandwidth.