Enterprises have spent the last few years racing to adopt AI tools across their processes and workflows. As AI moves from simply answering questions to making decisions and taking action, another technology will play a surprisingly important role in determining whether those investments pay off: document management.

Ryan Barry, Ian Story Social Links Navigation Ryan Barry is SVP of Finance & Strategic Operations at M-Files. Ian Story is Principal Architect, OneDrive & SharePoint at Microsoft.

Companies worldwide are making significant investments in AI. Recent forecasts show that AI spending will reach $2.5 trillion in 2026, however, organizations that spend heavily on models, infrastructure, and applications without addressing the information layer underneath them risk eroding the return on those investments by giving AI inaccurate information or amplifying costly errors.

It’s no longer a question of what AI can do; it’s whether AI has the right information to do it well. That is a document management problem.

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AI’s context problem

Most enterprises don’t have a shortage of information – they have too much of it.

Years of collaboration have produced enormous volumes of documents across shared drives, business applications, collaboration platforms, and individual workspaces. While collaboration tools have made it easier for employees to create and share information, they have also made it harder to know what can actually be trusted.

There may be multiple versions of the same contract, an outdated policy saved next to a current one, or other guidance on how to handle an exception buried somewhere that only a few employees know to look for.

Humans are generally pretty good at navigating this mess. We know who owns a particular process, which version of a document is the right one, and when an exception applies. Most of that knowledge comes from experience and context that may never be written down. However, AI does come pre-loaded with this understanding, it must be provided thoughtfully.

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This increasingly matters as companies give AI systems more responsibility. If an employee opens the wrong document, there’s usually an opportunity to catch their mistake. But if an AI agent uses outdated information as part of an automated workflow, that mistake could snowball into a bigger issue before anyone notices.

Some content matters more than others

Making every document in the organization “perfect” is not the answer. It would be a significant undertaking, and much of the content doesn’t warrant the same level of attention.

Enterprises should start by identifying their strategic business content. This is the information that’s critical to how the business operates, where the cost of failure is high, and where AI needs additional context to operate as intended.

Contracts are an obvious example. They can determine obligations, pricing, and customer commitments. Standard operating procedures can dictate how important work gets done. Other documents like customer records and financial information can also influence decisions or trigger business processes.

These documents are more than just files sitting in a repository. They’re part of the business’s operating context. A few simple questions can help determine whether a document or piece of information deserves that level of attention:

Is there a clear, authoritative version?

Is it current and properly classified?

Who owns it and who should have access to it?

What other information gives the document context?

Can an AI system reliably determine when it should be used?

Those questions may sound like traditional information governance, but as AI gains more autonomy, they become a critical part of an organization’s AI readiness.

Context creates control

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI readiness is that making information searchable is enough. It isn’t.

Finding a relevant document is only the beginning. An AI system may also need to understand why the document exists, what it relates to, whether it’s approved, and where it fits into a larger business process.

That context can come from relationships between information, workflows, and the processes organizations have built over time. It may also come from the institutional knowledge employees have accumulated through years of doing their jobs.

As organizations make context more explicit, using metadata to define the details about a document and connect related information, they can better govern how AI uses that information. Organizations can apply permissions based on business relationships and real-world business logic, identify the approved version of information, determine where it belongs in a workflow, and establish when a human needs to step in.

In other words, more context creates more control. That becomes important as AI moves beyond just generating a response and begins taking action on behalf of the business.

AI readiness doesn’t require a massive transformation

Organizations don’t need to solve every information management issue before they can start seeing value from AI. A more practical approach is to start where the value and risk are highest.

Leaders should identify the information that’s most important to the business, where operations are dependent on specific knowledge, then assess whether it’s accurate, relevant, and trusted. Capturing the context around that information first, then making it available to an agent helps determine what controls are needed before making that information available to AI systems.

This approach also helps organizations connect information investments directly to their AI strategy. Instead of launching another broad transformation project, they can focus on the content that matters to specific use cases they’re trying to implement.

The foundation for real AI ROI

Many of the big conversations around AI will continue to focus on models, agents, and new capabilities. While those advancements matter, they’re only part of the equation. Enterprises will need to pay attention to the less visible infrastructure underneath it: reliable information, business context, governance, and clear rules around how that information can be used. In the age of AI, document management has never been more important.

Organizations that have taken a strategic approach to connecting information with business context know it's the critical waypoint to AI success. The biggest advantage in AI implementation will always be having the right information with enough context for the technology to use.

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