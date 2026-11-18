It's finally here: Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching, and reviews are now out in the wild — including our own GTA 6 review!

It's a landmark day in video games, of course, but also in wider entertainment and popular culture — this is going to be a landmark moment in time, and one of the biggest entertainment releases of all time.

I've reviewed the game and spent more than 100 hours in Vice City and have loved absolutely every moment and am eager to see and hear everyone else's experiences, discoveries, adventures, and madcap shenanigans.

As we rattle toward launch tomorrow, I'm going to be here answering any questions you may have, rounding up reviews and reactions from critics, and sharing some of my favorite bits without spoiling anything!