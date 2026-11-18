Live
It's finally here: Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching, and reviews are now out in the wild — including our own GTA 6 review!
It's a landmark day in video games, of course, but also in wider entertainment and popular culture — this is going to be a landmark moment in time, and one of the biggest entertainment releases of all time.
I've reviewed the game and spent more than 100 hours in Vice City and have loved absolutely every moment and am eager to see and hear everyone else's experiences, discoveries, adventures, and madcap shenanigans.
As we rattle toward launch tomorrow, I'm going to be here answering any questions you may have, rounding up reviews and reactions from critics, and sharing some of my favorite bits without spoiling anything!
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TVs to make GTA 6 shine
On the topic of gear, though, I did have a discussion with my colleague James about how the game looks and performs visually in order for him to recommend some top TV choices.
It's pretty fortuitous timing with Black Friday on the horizon too, as prices will be becoming more attractive.
If you want to read more about which TV to potentially upgrade to in order to absorb even more of GTA 6's excellence, then here's James' article to peruse.
IGN gives it a 10
My peers over at IGN have loved GTA 6 as much as I have and call the game "Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Unmissable."
It's a great summation of the game, and their writer also shares a list of mad-cap things that they've experienced in the game, which are all familiar and hilarious to me.
Anyone who plays the game will have a similar experience, and you'll soon lose count of all the wild encounters you have.
Make sure you get the best gear for the job - and stay tuned for recommendations
I'm currently writing up some thoughts on the gear I used when playing GTA 6 — namely controllers and headsets that I have used throughout my review.
There's definitely something to be said about upgrading some kit for a game of this magnitude, and IO'll be recommending some bits once I've organised my thoughts.
There's a lot to take in
As I've said, I've spent 100 hours or so in the land of Vice City so have seen a whole lot — though I'm sure I've not seen anywhere near the total amount of events, encounters, and stories on offer.
Remember, if you want to ask me anything about the game to increase that hype train's speed, then get in touch via the comments below! I'd love to try and answer any questions and share any experiences based on my hands-on time with the game.
High praise from our sister-site
It's a sea of brilliance, praise, and a huge amount of funny stories that reviewers are regaling readers with, and it's fantastic.
One of my favorite reviews is from our sister-site and my old haunt, GamesRadar+, where Josh has called the game "the highest-fidelity sandbox of the generation" and that Rockstar has "built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality" which I couldn't agree more with.
And critics elsewhere seem to agree...
My peers in the industry seem to agree with my overall view on the game too, as the Metacritic score of the game is the highest of all time, sitting at a barely believable 99!
Our review is right here
There's only one place for our own coverage to start, and that's with my GTA 6 review, which is now live!
In brief, I think this is an astounding game. It's an absolute must-play experience for everyone and probably the game of the generation. You can furnish yourself with all my takes in the review, but this is something truly special, and I'll be sharing some bits and bobs throughout our live coverage.
Greetings from Vice City's neon lights!
Hello and welcome to our live GTA 6 review embargo and reaction coverage!
I've reviewed the game and will be guiding you through today's review and critical reaction to the game and answering any questions you may have!
I'll be sharing spoiler-free bits from my experience too, as well as some recommendations on the peripherals I've been using.
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