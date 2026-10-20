This Minisforum Thunderbolt 5 dock lets a mini PC run a full desktop graphics card for video editing, and it’s down to $219
Run a full-size desktop graphics card over Thunderbolt 5 or OCuLink
If you edit video on a mini PC and are tired of slow exports and choppy timelines, Minisforum has a solution that lets you plug in a full-size desktop GPU without sacrificing your compact setup.
We've had excellent experiences with Minisforum's own mini PC range, and right now, its DEG2 external GPU docking station is down to $219 (was $399) at Newegg when you use code SPCN6.
• Best for: video editors working on a mini PC or laptop with a Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink port who want desktop-class GPU acceleration.
• Why we like it: The device features a full-length PCIe x16 slot for a desktop graphics card, both Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink connections with a physical switch between them, and a spare M.2 slot for extra project storage.
• What you need to know: You'll need a mini PC with an OCuLink or USB4 port for hooking up the eGPU to your device. You'll also need a spare GPU and power supply.
An external GPU dock with a PCIe x16 slot for a full-size graphics card, two Thunderbolt 5 (80Gbps) ports, one of which supplies 140W to the host, an OCuLink (64Gbps) port, an M.2 2280 SSD slot, 2.5G Ethernet, and USB 3.2 ports. It takes a standard ATX or SFX power supply. For the full discount use code SPCN6.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $219, this is lower than any other price we’ve seen quoted. For comparison, it's currently priced at $247 over at Amazon. So, now is a good time to buy if you already own a spare GPU and power supply.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Minisforum DEG2 if... you edit video on a mini PC or laptop with Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink, you already have a desktop graphics card and power supply to put in it, or you want one box that adds GPU power and extra SSD storage.
❌ Skip the Minisforum DEG2 if... your mini PC lacks a Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink port, you’d have to buy a GPU and power supply from scratch, which adds a lot to the total cost, or you want a single-cable dock with plenty of USB and display ports.
Also consider
If you just want an OCuLink docking station, the DEG1 eGPU Dock turns compatible mini PCs into powerful system. Its open design supports ATX/SFX power supplies, offering a flexible, affordable external graphics upgrade.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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