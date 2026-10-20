If you edit video on a mini PC and are tired of slow exports and choppy timelines, Minisforum has a solution that lets you plug in a full-size desktop GPU without sacrificing your compact setup.

We've had excellent experiences with Minisforum's own mini PC range, and right now, its DEG2 external GPU docking station is down to $219 (was $399) at Newegg when you use code SPCN6.

• Best for: video editors working on a mini PC or laptop with a Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink port who want desktop-class GPU acceleration.

• Why we like it: The device features a full-length PCIe x16 slot for a desktop graphics card, both Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink connections with a physical switch between them, and a spare M.2 slot for extra project storage.

• What you need to know: You'll need a mini PC with an OCuLink or USB4 port for hooking up the eGPU to your device. You'll also need a spare GPU and power supply.

Save $181.50 Minisforum DEG2 external GPU docking station: was $399 now $217.50 at Newegg An external GPU dock with a PCIe x16 slot for a full-size graphics card, two Thunderbolt 5 (80Gbps) ports, one of which supplies 140W to the host, an OCuLink (64Gbps) port, an M.2 2280 SSD slot, 2.5G Ethernet, and USB 3.2 ports. It takes a standard ATX or SFX power supply. For the full discount use code SPCN6.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $219, this is lower than any other price we’ve seen quoted. For comparison, it's currently priced at $247 over at Amazon. So, now is a good time to buy if you already own a spare GPU and power supply.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Minisforum DEG2 if... you edit video on a mini PC or laptop with Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink, you already have a desktop graphics card and power supply to put in it, or you want one box that adds GPU power and extra SSD storage.

❌ Skip the Minisforum DEG2 if... your mini PC lacks a Thunderbolt 5, USB4, or OCuLink port, you’d have to buy a GPU and power supply from scratch, which adds a lot to the total cost, or you want a single-cable dock with plenty of USB and display ports.

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