If you want one box that charges your laptop and phone while driving two monitors, the Anker Prime 14-in-1 docking station is $161.49 at Amazon.

● Best for: Laptop users who want a tidy desk with dual monitors and fast charging

● The deal: The Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, Dual Display, 160W) is $161.49 (was $269.99) at Amazon

● Why we like it: 160W of total charging output, three USB-C ports at up to 100W each, 10Gbps data ports, dual HDMI, Ethernet, and a smart display that shows charging status

Save $108.50 Anker Prime Charging Dock Station: was $269.99 now $161.49 at Amazon A 14-in-1 dock with 160W of total output across three USB-C ports at up to 100W each and a 12W USB-A port. Data ports run at up to 10Gbps, and you also get two HDMI outputs for dual monitors, Ethernet, and audio. A small front display shows real-time charging info. It works with USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt laptops, but Macs will mirror the same image on both external displays. It's sold by AnkerDirect, Anker's official Amazon store.

Why we recommend it

We tested this exact dock in our Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, Dual Display, 160W) review and praised its super-fast charging, 10Gbps data transfers, and dual 4K display option. Our reviewer's main complaints were the non-removable power cable and the lack of an SD card reader.

Price Context & Historical Value

Anker sells this dock for $269.99 on its own site. It dropped to $169.99 at Amazon in August, so $161.49 is a bit lower than that and the best price we've seen.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker Prime 14-in-1 dock if...

you use a Windows laptop with two monitors, you want to charge several devices from one box, or you want a single cable to connect everything at your desk.

❌ Skip the Anker Prime 14-in-1 dock if...

you use a Mac and want two different images on two monitors, you need an SD card reader, or you only need a few ports and a cheaper hub would do.