Black Friday spend is expected to grow this year, and early spending already proves that

Shoppers are willing to discover new brands and spend more when they use AI

Social media is still important, and young generations still value physical stores

Salesforce is predicting global online sales of $357 billion this Black Friday, making it the biggest ever at around 6% higher than in 2025 - largely because AI agents could be helping many of us secure the best deals.

According to its projections, Salesforce says AI agents could account for around one-fifth of sales this year ($75.8 billion), and we're already seeing higher-than-usual spend (+4.3% globally) in the run-up to Cyber Week.

But with consumer spend under intense strain from economic uncertainty, Salesforce's figures could imply that, rather than consumers wanting to spend more, they're just waiting for the best year-end deals to make purchases they would otherwise have made earlier on in the year.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Black Friday spend is surging thanks to AI agents

The report found that AI-driven traffic to retail sites has more than doubled year-on-year, and with consumers around twice as likely to make a purchase when they've been referred by an AI tool compared with their counterparts, it's evidence that sites need to adapt for new types of traffic and interactions.

It's also good news for retailers in that one in three shoppers say they've discovered new brands through AI assistants – three in four (74%) consumers would go as far as trusting recommendations made by AI, opening up new products and boosting competition.

Retailers also saw customers spending around 8% more on average than their non-AI-using counterparts, while also purchasing 23% more items in general.

Still, AI hadn't had an entirely profound impact yet, with just 8% of consumers actually allowing one to make a purchase on their behalf. That's a sign that autonomy around purchases has major potential to increase, and with it, possibly spend.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Consumers are turning to personal agents to discover gifts and find the best deals, and the brands ready to meet that demand with their own shopper agents will see the biggest returns this holiday season," Head of Agentic Commerce Shopper Insights Caila Schwartz commented.

Traffic isn't just coming from AI

Salesforce's data also touches on the growing relevance of social media, with around a quarter (23%) of ecommerce traffic now coming from platforms like TikTok and Instagram. And it's not just where the traffic is coming from, but broader shopping habits – 16% of consumers plan to shop directly within these apps, completing the purchase and making payment, leaving retailers with yet another challenge of having to boost their social media presence.

But, just as if the challenges we're already enough for sellers, they're also having to continue investing in physical stores. Seven in 10 shoppers still plan to make purchases in physical stores, where they can see and test products before committing to buying them – a trend that's surprisingly popular among younger shoppers like Gen Z.

All of this against a backdrop of immense economic pressure, where retailers are having to work harder to attract customers with lower prices and seasonal discounts.

Ultimately, retailers are having to explore more avenues to purchase than ever before, and while AI could be the trend behind record spend this Black Friday, retailers' biggest challenge will be balancing attention and focus across increasingly fragmented shopping channels.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.