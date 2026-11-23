Black Friday phone deals are now live at retailers across the world, but in almost a decade of covering these types of sales, I don't think I've seen a single 'wow' offer. Phones just don't receive the same kinds of discounts as other tech.

However, there's another kind of Black Friday phone deal that's worth checking out this week: accessory deals. Accessories are always the subject of much better discounts in November, so if you don't need a new mobile, it's worth hunting down some extras for your existing phone.

Now I'll admit, phone accessories are the kind of items you only buy when you need them, not preemptively, or as a little treat. But there are various kinds of accessories that may help you enjoy your device in new and exciting ways; perhaps they'll help you protect your handset, make it last longer, or improve its photo-taking capabilities.

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In this guide, then, I've highlighted six types of phone accessories worth considering as this year's Black Friday sales get underway.

Phone cases

(Image credit: Future)

I rarely use phone cases, and that's why I can recommend them so much: almost all of my uncased phones look like props from a post-apocalyptic TV show, and I want you to treat your pocket companions better than I treat mine.

Banish from your mind the typical picture of a phone case: a little plastic shell you slap onto your mobile to ensure it'll survive a drop without denting. These days, they do a lot more than just cushion your phone from falls.

Some phone cases have covers and folios, so your screen isn't on display all the time, and others have slots for cards, accessories, or keys. Then there are those with camera covers for privacy, or attached lanyards. Some people just buy them for pretty designs.

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Don't overlook protection, though — those military-grade shells will mean your phone is totally safe from accidents.

Black Friday discounts frequently cut phone case prices in half, so it's easy to pick up a fairly premium option for a relatively low price. Across TechRadar, we've rounded up our favorite iPhone 18 Pro cases, iPhone 17 Pro cases, iPhone 17e cases, Samsung Galaxy S26 cases, and Google Pixel 11 Pro cases, so check out those guides if you're in need of inspiration.

Power banks

(Image credit: TechRadar)

I'm not going to be condescending: you know what a power bank is, and why they're so useful. Phone batteries don't always last from one charging session to another, so it helps to have a little top-up on the go.

But most people I see carry around little 3,000mAh power banks, which are the smallest and cheapest. But I'm imploring you: let the Black Friday discounts sway your hand to pick up something a bit bigger. After all, these small models won't even power your phone to full charge, and the best power banks do a lot more.

I own several 20,000mAh chargers, which are a bit bulkier but can still disappear at the bottom of my backpack. Some power banks also charge without cables, by magnetically clipping to the back of compatible phones and engaging in wireless charging. Others double as phone stands.

Sure, these feature-packed power banks usually cost a little bit more, but didn't I say it was Black Friday? Across TechRadar, we've rounded up the best power banks and best travel charging gadgets.

Fast chargers

(Image credit: Future)

Most smartphones come with a charging cable in the box, but no wall plug, leaving you to use whatever you already own when your phone needs juice. And more often than not, your phone has the ability to be charged far more quickly than your wall charger can manage.

That's why buying a fast wall plug can be worthwhile. Even the simplest one can take off an hour of charging time, as long as you have a smartphone that has a fast charging rate.

Even if you're not a speed demon, though, these gadgets can offer some extra uses. For example, the Anker Nano 45W (pictured above) has a display, so you can monitor charging speed and temperature, and engage in some safe power management to keep your device ticking longer.

You don't even need these features: I spent only a little money on a wall plug with multiple USB outlets, so I can power up multiple devices without blocking multiple sockets.

Be warned: if you pick up a fast charger, you might get too used to your phone becoming fully powered up in minutes, and it makes it quite hard to return to slow charging. If you're looking for inspiration, check out our roundup of the best iPhone chargers.

Tripods

The Peak Design Mobile Tripod (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Smartphone tripods are great for improving on-the-go photography or videography. As is the case with their camera-focused alternatives, they keep your phone steady and still while you line up a shot or record a Reel.

They're useful for people who use their handsets for these purposes, and are easy to recommend if your shots are often shaky or poorly framed. Many tripods even come with Bluetooth shutter buttons, which you can use to capture a picture or start a video recording while you're not in frame.

As a result, though, non-photographers have probably never considered buying a tripod before. And that shouldn't be the case.

You'll notice that I haven't included phone stands on this list, and that's because I find tripods far more useful as a way to hold your device on a desk or table. They're typically far more adjustable than stands, and don't just hold your device at a single angle or incline. They can be much taller too, holding your device at eye level, which is good for your posture.

I gave up using stands when I bought a tripod, because it's a much better desk accessory. Tripods won't charge your phone wirelessly like a stand, but they'll leave the charging port unobstructed.

Elsewhere on TechRadar, we've highlighted the Peak Design Mobile Tripod and similar tripods from KraftGeek and Joby.

Phone lenses

(Image credit: Future)

If you have the basics in hand, then a smartphone lens can be a nice extra treat. These are essentially attachments you clip on to your mobile's built-in lens to give it some extra photography tricks.

Some phones are pretty basic, with only one or two cameras, and buying a lens can help you make up for what your device lacks compared to premium ones. For example, a telescope or periscope lens for zoom photography, a macro lens for close-up photography, or an ultra-wide lens for wider scopes can be cheap ways to improve your phone's camera performance.

Alternatively, if you already have a good camera phone, you could buy a lens that offers tricks not available on any mobile. Above, you'll see an anamorphic lens I bought, which I used to give my shots a cinematic look. Many people also buy fisheye lenses for a warped wide look.

You don't need to buy an 'alternative' lens at all. Many mobile photographers choose to pick up a standard fixed-focal-length lens, which'll simply give you more artistic focus or sharpness than your device's standard one. I've also seen people buy ND (neutral-density) filters for their phone, which is a piece of kit used in photography to limit the light reaching a lens, and thus can help you achieve some cool artistic effects.

Depending on how much you're willing to spend, you can pick up a cheap little extra for some easy fun, or some pro-level gear. It's easy to find individual lenses and lens bundles online (at Moment, for instance), which will include multiple options and ways to clip them to your phone.

Headphone DACs

(Image credit: Future)

In lists of smartphone accessories, headphone DACs rarely get a look-in, but I cover audio as well as phones, and so I can confidently say that the best headphone DACs are an invaluable way to make music from your phone sound way, way better.

DAC stands for Digital-to-Analog Converter, and it turns the digital audio file on your phone (whether it's from a streaming service or your own library) into the analog sound that goes through your headphones and into your ears. All smartphones have a built-in DAC by default, but they're often not very good.

Enter external portable DACs: pieces of kit you plug into the USB-C port of your device, and then connect your headphones to (wired or wirelessly, depending on the model). They'll do a much better job of sending your music files to your chosen buds or cans, so you can hear a better sound stage or more detail in your songs.

What's more, they don't just work on smartphones, so you can also use them on your computer, game console, or any other gadget with a compatible port.

Now, headphone DACs are often specialist pieces of kit, designed for audiophiles or professionals, and as a result, they're rarely cheap. But Black Friday could see the best headphone DACs discounted to much more affordable prices.

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