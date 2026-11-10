What are you shopping for this Black Friday?

It's a great time to buy cheap tech as Black Friday season ramps up

Find out where the best discounts are and which brands to watch

Looking for something specific? Ask our deal spotters for advice

Black Friday deals are already cropping up on some of the best tech we’ve reviewed. As veteran sales scouts, this isn’t our first rodeo, which basically means we know all the ways to help make sure shoppers get genuine discounts.

As the sales period kicks into gear, our team of seasoned gadget pickers will be watching to see if any deals are worth your attention. But if there's a particular product you've got your eye on, then let us know in the chat below and we'll get back to you with personalized recommendations.

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Which tech is likely to get a discount?

Top tip: bookmark our Black Friday deals round-ups for all the latest discounts (Image credit: Future)

While you'll be able to find tech deals across various retailers, Amazon is one of the biggest online stores that many visit during Black Friday sales, acting as a gravitational force for shoppers looking for cheap gadgets, from coffee machines to TVs.

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Its own lineup of devices is always among the most heavily discounted, and given that it's recently launched a new range of Alexa-enabled devices for the home, we're expecting it to price the previous generation of stock aggressively to make way for Christmas.

Expect Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Kindles, and more to be discounted. As for new devices such as Amazon's first full-Android tablets and a new range of Kindles where it finally moved the power button? Don't be as hopeful, as these have only just launched.

For those in the US, major retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target will also be great places to look for tech deals. Meanwhile, UK shoppers should peruse the electronics departments of Argos, AO, Currys, John Lewis, and Very to find comparable offers.

As for the big-name brands themselves, Dell, Dyson, Nintendo, Samsung, SharkNinja, Sky, Sony, and more have already slashed the prices on a number of tech products, so don't forget to visit these sites too.

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The team will be tracking all the latest deals as they get announced, so make sure to stick with TechRadar for any buying advice you need while weighing up that new air fryer or pricey pair of headphones that have been sitting on your wish list.

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