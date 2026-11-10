Why wait for Black Friday? Samsung’s early laundry deals are already here

Black Friday is still weeks away, but your overflowing laundry hamper won’t wait until then.

Between everyday laundry, holiday gatherings, and overnight guests, this time of year can put both you and your laundry setup to the test. So why not make things a little easier for yourself now? With Samsung’s holiday offers now underway, there’s no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to upgrade your washer and dryer.

Whether you're looking to boost everyday convenience or completely overhaul your laundry space, these five Samsung options are worth a look.

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Make everyday laundry a little easier with the Top Load Washer & Dryer (3200W Series)

$849 $529 (Up to 37% off per appliance)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Sometimes, it's the little conveniences that make the biggest difference. Samsung's 3200 Top Load Washer & Dryer pair focuses on those everyday essentials. The washer offers plenty of room for regular loads, along with a Soft-Close Lid that shuts gently and Vibration Reduction Technology+ to help reduce noise and vibration during washing.

Once it's time to dry, the matching dryer's Sensor Dry feature monitors moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time and temperature to help prevent over-drying.

Together, these thoughtful touches make the 3200 Series a practical choice for households looking to take some of the hassle out of the laundry chore.

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Add smart convenience and style with the 3500 Series

$999 $599 (Up to 40% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

For those who want their appliances to look as good as they perform, Samsung's 3500 Top Load Washer & Dryer pair combines a sleek Brushed Black finish with large capacity and connected convenience.

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings integration, you can keep tabs on your laundry from your smartphone, including receiving notifications when a cycle is complete.1 That makes life a little easier over the holidays — you can wrap gifts, prep for guests, and tackle other chores while monitoring your laundry from your smartphone. The washer also features Active WaterJet, a built-in water faucet for convenient stain pre-treatment and Vibration Reduction Technology+ to help keep washing quiet.

The washer-dryer pair offers a stylish, connected upgrade that makes it easier to fit laundry around your day.

Tackle pet hair and everyday messes with the 7150 Series

$1,149 $849 (Up to 26% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Love your pets but not the hair they leave behind? From favorite holiday sweaters to the blankets your four-legged companions have claimed as their own, keeping fabrics free of pet hair can feel like a never-ending battle.

Samsung's 7150 Top Load Washer & Dryer pair is designed with pet-owning households in mind. The washer's Pet Care Solution helps remove 6x more pet hair from fabrics2, while Active WaterJet provides a built-in faucet for pre-treating stains directly in the washer.

And when the holiday schedule gets busy, Super Speed Wash helps you get through laundry quickly. The matching dryer also features Pet Care Dry to help reduce lingering pet odors.

It's a welcome combination for households where furry family members are part of the holiday celebrations.

Avoid switching loads to the dryer with the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo™

$3,099 $1,999 (Up to 35% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Few chores demand quite as many return trips as laundry. Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo™ helps lessen those trips by washing and drying clothes in the same machine, without the need to transfer a wet load halfway through.

Its AI Opti Wash & Dry™ feature uses sensors to adjust settings as needed to deliver a better wash and dry, while Flex Auto Dispense automatically dispenses detergent. Plus, when time is tight, this Combo is the fastest at getting the job done, with a Super Speed cycle that can wash and dry a load in as little as 68 minutes.3

The Vented Combo is also worth considering for households looking to replace an existing washer and vented electric dryer with a single appliance. This could potentially free up valuable laundry room space, or enable you to simply replace the dryer in your laundry room too so you can get two loads of wash done at once!

Simplify your laundry setup with the Bespoke AI Laundry Ventless Combo™

$3,299 $2,199 (Up to 33% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Not every laundry room has an external dryer vent. Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Ventless Combo™ offers the convenience of washing and drying in a single machine without the need for that vent.

Its advanced heat pump technology enables ventless drying, which means it can be placed in other areas of the home such as a basement or pantry closet, as long as there is a water line and drain pipe. Your personal assistant in laundry awaits with AI Opti Wash & Dry™, which helps intelligently adjust settings to suit each load.4 Flex Auto Dispense auto dispenses detergent and softener, so there’s less waste, and Auto Open Door automatically opens the door when a cycle ends to help release residual moisture, so your clothes smell super fresh when they are dry.

By combining two appliances into one, the Ventless Combo also gives you an opportunity to rethink how you use your laundry space, whether that means adding storage or simply enjoying a less cluttered setup.

It's an appealing option for anyone who wants to simplify their laundry routine while making the most of the space they have.

Get ahead of the holiday rush with Samsung

Black Friday is the traditional time for big-ticket upgrades, but there's no need to wait for the day itself to start exploring your options.

Whether you want to make everyday laundry easier or rethink your laundry room entirely, Samsung's early holiday offers give you a chance to get ahead of the rush.

Explore Samsung's laundry deals now and find the setup that works for your home — before your holiday calendar and laundry basket get any fuller.