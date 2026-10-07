It wouldn’t be much of an Amazon Prime Day if Amazon’s own devices weren’t on sale, so as you might expect, various Fire tablets are discounted right now, including — depending on your region — the Amazon Fire Max 11, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024), the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023), and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2024).

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Fire tablets always act as relatively affordable alternatives to the likes of an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab, and right now they’re even more of a bargain, with the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), for example, now just $72.99 (was $154.99) in the US, while in the UK, the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is £64.99 (was £124.99).

But you might want to hold off on buying one of these tablets anyway, as a new model could be about to land. We’ll get into that below, but first, if you can’t wait, here are the deals available right now:

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals in the US

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals in the UK

Why you might want to wait

The original Amazon Fire Max 11 (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is traditionally a great time to buy Fire tablets, and that’s largely true this year as well, but it’s worth knowing what you might be missing out on if you do grab one of these deals.

Various leaks have suggested that a new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet might launch by the end of the year, replacing the current model — which has already been discontinued in the US anyway.

We first heard about this upcoming tablet back in 2025, when we learned that it might run Android rather than Fire OS, meaning you’d have access to the Google Play Store and more apps than you can get on Amazon’s existing Fire tablets.

That said, it might also be priced higher, with that report pointing to a $400 (roughly £300 / AU$575) price tag — and with the RAM crisis ongoing, it’s possible it could be even higher now.

The original Amazon Fire Max 11 (Image credit: Amazon)

Much more recently, this tablet appeared again, with an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) application being filed and spotted by GoodEreader. That was filed in late August, and typically products launch within a few months of the filing, so we’ll likely see the Amazon Fire Max 11 this year.

Its other specs, according to this latest report, apparently include a MediaTek MT8189 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, making this a low-end to mid-range device — but still more powerful than Amazon’s current Fire tablets.

So, whether this device is worth waiting for will probably depend on how much power you need, whether Android is a big draw, and whether you’re willing to pay for these upgrades.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK