Thinking of buying a discounted Amazon Fire tablet this week? Tread carefully — a new model is reportedly on the horizon
Big savings on the Fire HD 10, HD 8, and Max 11
It wouldn’t be much of an Amazon Prime Day if Amazon’s own devices weren’t on sale, so as you might expect, various Fire tablets are discounted right now, including — depending on your region — the Amazon Fire Max 11, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024), the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023), and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2024).
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon’s Fire tablets always act as relatively affordable alternatives to the likes of an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab, and right now they’re even more of a bargain, with the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), for example, now just $72.99 (was $154.99) in the US, while in the UK, the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is £64.99 (was £124.99).
But you might want to hold off on buying one of these tablets anyway, as a new model could be about to land. We’ll get into that below, but first, if you can’t wait, here are the deals available right now:
Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals in the US
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was
$154.99now $72.99
- Harry Potter Amazon Fire HD 10: was
$189.99now $132.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024): was
$129.99now $79.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2024) (with 6 months Kids+): was
$169.99now $94.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2024) (with 1-year Kids+): was
$179.99now $104.99
Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals in the UK
- Amazon Fire Max 11: was
£289.99now £169.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023): was
£199.99now £114.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024): was
£124.99now £64.99
Why you might want to wait
Amazon Prime Day is traditionally a great time to buy Fire tablets, and that’s largely true this year as well, but it’s worth knowing what you might be missing out on if you do grab one of these deals.
Various leaks have suggested that a new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet might launch by the end of the year, replacing the current model — which has already been discontinued in the US anyway.
We first heard about this upcoming tablet back in 2025, when we learned that it might run Android rather than Fire OS, meaning you’d have access to the Google Play Store and more apps than you can get on Amazon’s existing Fire tablets.
That said, it might also be priced higher, with that report pointing to a $400 (roughly £300 / AU$575) price tag — and with the RAM crisis ongoing, it’s possible it could be even higher now.
Much more recently, this tablet appeared again, with an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) application being filed and spotted by GoodEreader. That was filed in late August, and typically products launch within a few months of the filing, so we’ll likely see the Amazon Fire Max 11 this year.
Its other specs, according to this latest report, apparently include a MediaTek MT8189 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, making this a low-end to mid-range device — but still more powerful than Amazon’s current Fire tablets.
So, whether this device is worth waiting for will probably depend on how much power you need, whether Android is a big draw, and whether you’re willing to pay for these upgrades.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
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