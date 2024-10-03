Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets are here, and they're already on sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon has just announced new Fire HD 8 tablets with better specs and cameras at an incredibly low starting price – assuming you buy one soon.

The new Fire HD 8 tablets come in two models – 32GB of storage with 3GB of RAM in Black, Hibiscus (Pink) or Emerald for $99.99 / £99.99 with lock screen ads, or $114.99 / £109.99 without. If you need more storage, you can get 64GB with 4GB of RAM that comes in Black for $129 .99 / £124.99 with ads or $144.99 / £134.99 without ads.

Both models’ storage can be expanded with an SD card, boast 13 hours of battery, and have a new 5MP rear camera for taking snaps.

There are also two new Kids' versions that come with a protective case, no ads, six months of Amazon Kids Plus, and a two-year warranty. The new Fire HD 8 Kids costs $139.99 / £149.99, and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is $139.99 / £149.99. Both also come with a long-lasting 13-hour battery and a 5MP rear camera.

Beyond the new hardware, there are new AI features coming to these – and Amazon's other Fire tablets – including a writing assistant and a custom wallpaper creator.

Introducing new AI features on Amazon's Fire tablets - YouTube Watch On

The only area that doesn’t seem to have received an upgrade is arguably the Fire HD 8’s weakest feature – at least based on our three-star Fire HD 8 (2022) review – and that’s the display.

While it is technically ‘HD’ at 1280 x 800, it’s not the full-HD (1080p) that we want. This means that while playing games or watching shows on the tablet is a passable experience, using the tablet for reading isn’t ideal though.

On sale already

If the display issue doesn’t put you off picking up a new Amazon tablet, then you might want to act fast. Even if you’re someone who usually likes to wait for Amazon Prime Day for a discount – Amazon Big Deal day, which is taking place on October 8 to October 9 – this time you don’t have to because from now through October 9 the new Fire HD 8 tablets are all up to 50% off.

The cheapest model starts as low as $54.99 / £49.99, which is not bad at all for a brand-new tablet.

Just make sure that you’re buying the ‘New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet’ which released in 2024. Amazon US and UK are still listing the 2022 versions for sale, and rather unhelpfully (at least at the time of writing) the 2022 model still has a sign on its page saying “You’re viewing the newest model of this product.” It nearly caught us out while we were writing up this story, so make sure you don’t get caught out if you’re actually planning to buy one of the new tablets.