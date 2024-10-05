The 33 best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop this weekend in the UK

The weekend is here and there's no sign that Amazon is slowing down in the buildup to its Prime Big Deal Days sale on October 8 – 9. From what I've seen so far this two-day sale is going to be the second Prime Day in all but name with all early offers currently available at the retailer.

I've just gone through and picked out 33 of the best early Prime Day deals worth buying now – especially if you aren't a Prime member as the majority of these are available to all and at record-low prices.

Naturally, many of the early deals are on Amazon devices, so that means big savings on Echo smart speakers, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and Ring doorbells and cameras.

Highlights from this batch include the new and improved Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (was £99.99). This is the first discount yet on this latest model of the battery-powered smart doorbell that is easy to install, offers good quality HD video and simple two-way communication with any visitors at your door through the Ring app.

Elsewhere, the Fire TV Stick is down to £16.99 (was £44.99), making this a super-cheap way to add smart features to an old TV or upgrade the in-built options for smoother access to your favourite streaming apps and services. You can also get the Echo Spot for £44.99 (was £79.99), which is the lowest price for the brand-new smart alarm clock and the same price that was exclusively available to Prime members during the July sale.

It's not just Amazon devices in these early Prime Day deals, though, with a handful of other tech offers in tablets, headphones, appliances, health and beauty, and gaming. You can see all of these picks further below. You can also visit my larger Amazon Prime Day deals hub, as that's where I've shared even more offers and will keep adding more from next week's sale.

33 best early Prime Day deals at Amazon UK

Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £16.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is the least expensive way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over two years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Prime Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £19.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier but we'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £23 for Prime Big Deal Days and that's just £1 more than the previous record-low price. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed £30 off the price for Prime members this Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for four months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for four months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes this 32-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £139.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet has dropped to a new lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Big Deal Days – and best of all this offer is available to everyone. It's never been close to this low outside of Prime Day so it's a rare opportunity to bag a serious bargain. Of course, it will never compete with the slates from Apple or Samsung, but as a basic device for light browsing, social media and streaming videos it's exceptional value for money. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire 7 tablet with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps and this cheaper model only has 16GB but both do boast a decent 7 hour battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79 at Amazon

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is at a record-low price for all ahead of Prime Day so it's well worth jumping on.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £129 at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is a bold play by Amazon to muscle in on the iPad's more premium turf, with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM) which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet. Today's offer is the best yet as it beats the previous record-low price by £5.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was £149.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale for £64.99 right now – that's a huge discount of over 50% off that brings it down to its lowest price yet for non-Prime members. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449.99 now £369 at Amazon

An alternative to middle-ground compared to cheaper and pricier tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's a good buy for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheaper models but are happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price. However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so if you only need a basic slate or want something high performance you might be better off looking around for something that suits your needs and budget.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £229 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times now since its release and this is the cheapest price I've seen so far for non-Prime members – and only £20 more than the record-low if you're a subscriber. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Blink Video Doorbell + Echo Pop Bundle: was £114.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for the low price of £39.99. It's a huge saving of around £75 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside your home. The smart doorbell can be used to see and respond to visitors at your door, while the smart speaker can send you visitor alerts and perform other smart functions such as playing music, sending you weather alerts and activating other connected devices.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for the first time since it launched this Prime Day, slashing £40 from its starting price. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is only the second it's been discounted since its launch in May for non-Prime members and a new record-low price.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Camera on sale for £49.99 – that's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Outdoor 4: was £274.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price for all as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the cameras set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system. Or if you want to pay less you can pick up anywhere between one to four cameras starting at £35.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer at Amazon is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's a measly £5 more than the record low so still a strong deal for a straightforward smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa assistant for easy voice controls to get alerts, weather updates, play music, watch videos, and more.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £94.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the Xbox Wireless Controller are now available for £39.99 at Amazon right now – although strangely this doesn't include the basic black and white models. Still, this well-loved, comfortable and easy-to-use gamepad is my personal favourite. It's also compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday.

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £189.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is the cheapest I've ever seen this set following the £100 discount. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, various combs, and a USB-A charging cable.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors.

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99 now £70 at Amazon

Here's one of the more affordable smart toothbrushes from Oral-B that's back down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. The app-connected handle allows you to monitor your brushing habits and get advice on how to improve your teeth-cleaning, as well as customise your handle colour. Cool, sure, if ultimately a little unnecessary. You also get three brush heads and a travel case included for free.

Oral-B iO8: was £480 now £180 at Amazon

Do you need to spend nearly £200 on a toothbrush? Unlikely. However, if you really want to dig into the nitty-gritty of teeth cleaning then this is one of the most advanced options from Oral-B. It sports some handy smart features, including six brushing modes, alerts on the handle and AI brush tracking through a connected app. There are also three toothbrush heads, a head holder and a travel case included for free.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 only launched a couple of months ago but you can already save £50 at Amazon. We awarded them four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, praising the refinement over the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears, too, with up to five hours of battery life with ANC on so they’re good for your commute or workout.

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

We've tested a handful of different Cosori air fryers here at TechRadar and they've got a solid reputation as capable and affordable appliances for those on a budget. If I was looking at getting my first air fryer and didn't want to go for a premium model from the likes of Ninja then this Cosori is a good option now it's £60 off. The 5.5L capacity is enough for couples or a small family, while the preset function makes cooking foods a breeze. And there's dishwasher-safe components for easy cleaning.