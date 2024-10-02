Hurry and get these pre-Amazon Prime Day Ninja blender and ice cream maker deals before they disappear

The sequel to Amazon Prime Day (coined "Big Deals Day") is almost here and naturally, there are tons of early deals taking advantage of this period. Amazon is especially discounting some of the best blenders, including the Ninja Blender and Ninja CREAMi Deluxe.

The Ninja Blender is on sale for $119.99 at Amazon while the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe is on sale for $219.69 at Amazon. Both are excellent appliances, with the former being perfect for a wide range of tasks including blending, food processing, and making frozen drinks. Meanwhile, the latter uses a tech patent previously reserved for restaurants, which results in denser ice cream with less air and therefore much richer and more intense in flavor.

Ninja blenders open up your culinary forte with homemade salsas, smoothies, and sauces, while ice cream makers are the perfect way to customize frozen treats in your own home. If you want to get your hands on Ninja appliances close to their lowest prices ever offered, make sure to take advantage of these deals before they end!

Today's best Ninja deals

Ninja Blender: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This is one of the best blenders on the market when it comes to balancing both price and quality. It's able to handle both blending and food processing, taking up far less space in your kitchen while delivering on power and ease of use. Not to mention that this sale brings the price down even more.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe: was $249.99 now $219.69 at Amazon This machine uses a tech patent previously reserved for restaurants, which uses a drill-like utensil to blend a frozen liquid base into its final dessert product. This method results in less air being incorporated, which makes for denser ice cream that is much richer and more intense in flavor. The price is quite solid for what it accomplishes as well, beating out much larger and more expensive machines.

