Amazon's dropping big discounts across the Fire TV range for Prime Day, saving you up to 67% on Fire TV Stick devices. In the US, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is just $17.99 (was $49.99), while UK shoppers can pick up the Fire TV Stick HD (newest gen) for £19.99 (was £59.99), saving 67%.

•Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale US

•Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale UK

The discounts are available across the Fire TV Stick range, from the budget-friendly Fire TV Stick 4K Select to the range-topping Fire TV Stick Max.

We'd recommend looking at all of the offers here, not just the very cheapest or the biggest discount. That's because there are some crucial differences between Fire TV models. For example, if you want the most cinematic experience with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus or Max are the ones to buy.

Need some help? We've explained the differences between the Fire TV 4K Select and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max here.

Here are our picks of the Fire TV Stick 4K Prime Day deals, with the US ones listed first and the UK ones immediately afterwards.

Today's best US Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest model): was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick HD is cheap and cheerful, and this version is the fastest HD streaming stick that Amazon has ever made. It delivers full HD resolution and supports Wi-Fi 6 for smooth streaming, and it comes with the full Fire TV Experience with personalized recommendations from Alexa+. Its tiny size makes it a good option for travelling too: it's powered by your TV's USB port so it doesn't need a dedicated power adapter. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Amazon With a whopping 64% off the usual list price this is one of the deepest Fire TV Stick discounts we've seen. 4K streaming for under 20 dollars is incredible value, although it's worth noting that this model doesn't have Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support: you need the Plus or Max for that. But if that's not an issue this is a really good deal on an AI-powered 4K streamer with HDR10+ and all the key streaming apps. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was $69.99 now $37.99 at Amazon Optimized for 4K TVs, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is currently discounted by 37%. This is a really good one for gamers, because you can connect your Xbox Game Pass account and Xbox controller to stream big-name titles via the cloud. There's also support for Amazon's own Luna gaming service. The Plus also gives you Alexa+, AI-powered suggestions, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest model): was $84.99 now $44.99 at Amazon With 44% off, the Fire TV flagship is a very tempting buy. It's the fastest, most powerful model in the range, with Wi-Fi 6E, Xbox and Luna gaming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, the Fire TV Ambient Experience to turn your TV into an art gallery and 16GB of storage for apps, games and downloads. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

Today's best Fire TV Stick 4K deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest gen): was £59.99 now £19.99 at Amazon With a whopping 67% off the usual RRP, this is the cheapest Fire TV Stick 4K in the Prime Day deals and it's an excellent way to add streaming to any HD TV. If you don't need 4K there's no need to buy a more advanced model: this one has Wi-Fi 6 for smooth streaming, the latest Fire TV Experience, all the key apps and easy connection via your TV's USB and HDMI ports. The included Alexa Remote can control not just your Fire TV Stick but your TV and soundbar too. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Here's another huge discount: 66% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. It takes the key features of the Fire TV Stick HD and upgrades it to 4K picture resolution with HDR 10+. You get the same Fire TV Experience along with all the key streaming apps, easy connection and Alexa voice search. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon We've upgraded from HD to 4K; the Plus adds Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and cloud gaming from Amazon's own Luna service and Xbox Game Pass (subscription and controller required). That makes this a really good option for gaming, not least because with Game Pass you're getting Xbox gaming without having to spend £400-plus on an Xbox. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest gen): was £99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon The Max is the most powerful Fire TV Stick, but at a smidgen under £100 it was a tough sell compared to the much more affordable Fire TV models. But this Prime Day deal takes it under the £50 mark, so it's only £12 more expensive than the Plus. It ups the Wi-Fi from 6 to 6E, turns your TV into an art gallery with the Fire TV Ambient Experience and once again delivers Game Pass and Luna gaming, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the UK