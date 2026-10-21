Amazon recently launched a new version of its Fire TV Stick — and the popular streaming device has already got a huge 50% discount, dropping it to a record-low price. That means you can now get the updated Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on Amazon for $29.99 (was $59.99).

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Whether you want to upgrade an old TV with smart streaming features, or prefer the Amazon interface over your current TV's app setup, the Fire TV Stick is regularly one of the cheapest and most convenient options.

As for why it's worth upgrading to this newest model, you get access to all of the biggest and most popular streaming apps with high-end 4K resolution support, speedy performance that makes navigating these apps a lot smoother, direct power from the TV so a separate AC adapter is no longer required, and an improved remote with built-in voice controls.

Overall, for $30, it's a very affordable streaming stick that comes with all of the essential features you need.

New Fire TV Stick — record-low price

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.

When Amazon originally announced the new Fire TV Stick 4K, it promised speed increases when loading apps of up to 40% compared to other streaming sticks, as well as a slick and slimmer new design.

An new version of the Fire TV remote comes in this package, too, which is more ergonomic and smartly designed so that you can identify and reach key buttons in an instant.