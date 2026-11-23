In recent months, you’d be hard-pressed to avoid a headline about hostile AI bringing about some form of doomsday scenario – most recently sparked by a former Anthropic researcher’s claim that AI could pose an existential risk to humans.

The so-called future ‘AI apocalypse’ does make for compelling reading, but experts think the chances of a rogue agent creating an apocalyptic event are more science fiction than fact. Ultimately, such levels of exaggeration prove a distraction from the very current and very real risks that AI genuinely poses at enterprise level.

Sarah Edwards Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer at Kantata.

AI agent sprawl, the uncontrolled spread of autonomous tools and programs across an organization, happens easily and quietly. AI agents, particularly the most basic models, are easy to build, and off-the-shelf tools are relatively cheap to maintain. This low bar to entry means individual employees and teams can easily experiment, build, and deploy agents of their own. Recent estimates by Gartner suggest that, by 2028, the average Fortune 500 enterprise could have more than 150,000 AI agents – up from less than 15 in 2025.

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The problem isn't necessarily that 150,000 agents exist. It's that 150,000 independently created agents, some of which are already obsolete, become incredibly difficult to govern consistently.

A risk more real than an apocalypse

AI agent sprawl is more than just a logistical headache for IT teams and professionals. It carries very real risks for companies, and ultimately the customers they serve and data they handle.

The most immediate concerns center on security. When organizations lose track of which agents exist, what they can access, and whether they should still be active, unintended security lapses are almost inevitable. Some agents might be given too broad a set of permissions and end up with more access than they need, while abandoned or unused agents that retain live credentials might easily become a forgotten access point.

This extends the risk of data leaks, too. Without adequate oversight, agents might be able to process or pass on sensitive information without the organization having sufficient visibility or control over where that data ends up.

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There is also a question of accountability. When an agent makes a bad decision, who ultimately owns it? This is an important consideration for businesses regardless of the number of agents they operate, but the more agents you have, the more crucial having defined responsibility becomes.

When agent sprawl starts eating into the bottom line

While not a civilization risk, it’s clear then that AI sprawl is problematic for business. As organizations layer on more tools, agents, and applications without a clear strategy for how they fit together, they increase security risks, fragment data and knowledge, and create costly inefficiencies.

The result is not just a more complicated technology environment, but significant financial waste and a growing operational burden. And as AI and data use continue to scale, that sprawl can create a sustainability challenge as well, increasing the resources required to store, process, and manage ever-growing volumes of data.

Most obvious, perhaps, is the cost of running AI agents, which starts small but quickly accumulates as more agents are deployed and developed. If five teams independently build agents that perform essentially the same task, the organization isn't multiplying productivity. It’s simply multiplying costs. This isn’t speculation, either. AWS identifies multiple teams independently building the same agent as the biggest cost driver of agent sprawl.

An uncontrolled surplus of agents can also lead to slipping standards in the quality and consistency of their output. If agents are all individually designed and do not adhere to a company-wide standard, you run the risk of different agents giving conflicting answers or applying policies differently.

It’s these two risks that bite businesses at the bottom line because they show up so clearly in client dealings, the quality of work produced, and overall ROI.

You could have 150,000 agents – or just one

The answer to AI sprawl isn’t to stop people from building and experimenting with AI agents. It’s to rethink how those agents are built in the first place.

In practice, that means creating a single, governed environment for developing and managing custom agents. The way I like to think about it is as a sort of “super-agent” – one single agent that has all the context it needs, from operational best practice to departmental expertise. That super-agent can then create agents for individual clients, projects, and teams, ensuring they are all informed by the standards and expertise that already exist.

It might sound bureaucratic at first, but correctly executed, it’s a gateway to innovation. It gives employees the freedom to experiment while ensuring that experimentation happens within clear guardrails. Here, governance becomes the enabler of innovation, not a barrier to it.

Importantly, it also brings consistency. With access to organizational policies, these shared standards can be built into agents from the outset, mitigating the problem of surplus agents acting in unpredictable ways. This is especially important where agents might have access to sensitive data.

Third, and most crucially, it creates the grounds for accountability and ownership. Within this environment, every agent is visible, owned, and traceable, giving businesses a clear view of what their agents are doing, what they have access to, and who is responsible for them.

The real threat businesses today face isn’t the “AI apocalypse.” It’s poorly managed AI.

Businesses need to think carefully about how AI tools should be deployed – including whether multiple specialized agents are really necessary, or whether one Super-Agent could do the job – alongside strong governance processes, visibility over the tools they already have, and clear standards for how AI agents are built and used.

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