Teenage Engineering launches EP/BC–1 CD player

It lets you see the disc spin, and is covered in 80s-chic buttons

Priced at $329 / £259 (about AU$500)

Stranger Things has ended, but apparently 80s nostalgia is here to stay — at least, that's judging by the design of the Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1, a new CD player from the Swedish company.

As you can already tell from images, this new device is an open CD player, so you can see your discs as they spin. You won't lock them away in a portable player or the drive of a hi-fi machine.

In case you're wondering: the EP/BC-1 technically falls into the first of those categories. It's wireless, and Teenage Engineering's press images show people walking around their house using it. But... look at it; this isn't the kind of portable machine you're going to be slipping in a backpack.

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It's priced to fill the gap between affordable, on-the-go CD players and home hi-fi too: it's selling for $329 / £259 (about AU$500; on the brand's Australian website it simply lists the price in USD as $299).

Eighties Player / But Contemporary

The first thing I look at when I see the Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1 is the 80s-style display, as though it's the panel Doc Brown attached to his DeLorean to get it to travel through time in 1985. So let's discuss that.

In part, this aesthetic comes from the panels, used to show time and track, as they use that retro look. Then there are the buttons, the dials, the number pad; Teenage Engineering's clearly going for a thing.

These aren't just for show either — they offer some tools your average CD player doesn't get. One dial is to vary the playback speed, and some of the buttons are for cue markers you can drop yourself.

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The EP/BC-1 outputs via USB 2.0, Bluetooth or Auracast, and it can also rip CDs through the USB port into WAV files. There's a headphone jack as well as a stereo out, and the device was apparently designed to clip onto speakers from the brand called the K.O.-AMP 35.

As far as I can tell, Teenage Engineering hasn't cited a battery life for the device, but it's rechargeable via USB.

I'm having a hard time getting my head around the Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1. Is it a pro device hiding behind 80s chic? Another member of the physical media revival that's really taken to its role? Or a novelty device which happens to have a fair few features? Knowing Teenage Engineering, it's likely the first one, but there's something for everyone — especially at this money.

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