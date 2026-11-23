TL;DR South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test: November 23-27

Daily start time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 7pm AEDT / 10am SAST

Free Streams: SABC 3 / SABC+ (South Africa)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 77%)

After winning the first Test rather comfortably, South Africa – the world's No. 1 Test side and now at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings – will look to continue their dominance in the second South Africa vs Bangladesh Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Read on as we explain how to watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2026 for free

Yes. South African viewers can stream the 2nd Test between South Africa and Bangladesh live for free on SABC 3 and via the SABC+ streaming service.

This will also be the case for England's tour next month, so now is a great time to start catching a big summer of cricket in South Africa.

Outside of South Africa today? You'll need NordVPN to watch your regular streams as normal and avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch any South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

🇺🇸 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live streams in the US

Willow TV is the place to watch the 2nd Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in the US.

Willow TV is available via cable or as part off Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Visiting the US from South Africa? Use NordVPN to watch your free home coverage.

🇬🇧 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live streams in the UK

UK viewers can watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Visiting the UK from South Africa? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test.

🇮🇳 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live streams in India

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test is being shown on the FanCode app and website in India.

The monthly FanCode subscription costs just ₹199 and you can also get a standalone match pass for the 2nd Test for ₹39.

Outside India? Get yourself a VPN and watch your home coverage of South Africa vs Bangladesh.

🇦🇺 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

South African resident in Australia? Get yourself a VPN to stream the Test match for free.

🇿🇦 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test live streams in South Africa

Supersport and SABC are the places to go for fans in South Africa to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live streams.

A DStv access package is the best way to stream the action, with prices starting at Rs399/month.

SABC is free and will have live coverage every day on SABC 3.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home. Then you'll be good to go.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test FAQs

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Preview

The 1st Test looked closely contested for the opening few days. Bangladesh started well, scoring 400 in their first innings, with centuries from Towhid Hridoy and wicketkeeper Litton Das. The Proteas, however, responded with a massive 557, taking a 157-run lead. A maiden Test century from opener Marques Ackerman, another hundred from Ryan Rickelton, and Kagiso Rabada's career-best 72 at No. 10 helped the hosts turn things around.

For a moment, it looked like the match could be heading for a draw. But Simon Harmer ripped through Bangladesh's batting order on the final morning, picking up six wickets as the visitors were bowled out for just 168. Kagiso Rabada also chipped in with three wickets in the second innings to finish with eight for the match and earn Player of the Match honours. South Africa then needed just 12 runs to seal a nine-wicket victory.

The Proteas will now be without captain Temba Bavuma for the 2nd Test. He has been ruled out after sustaining a right calf strain while batting in the first innings. Tony de Zorzi is expected to come in as his replacement at No. 4, while Aiden Markram is likely to lead the side.

While Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa, their first-innings performance will give them some confidence. They showed they can score big runs even in challenging overseas conditions, with Hridoy, Litton and Tanzid Hasan all making valuable contributions.

However, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that missed chances and too many no-balls cost his side dearly. If Bangladesh can address those issues and avoid another batting collapse, they could make life difficult for the hosts and potentially pull off an upset, just as they did against Australia earlier this year.

What are the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test squads? South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahfijul Islam

What is the South Africa vs Bangladesh Test series schedule? First Test, Johannesburg, The Wanderers Stadium (15-19 November) - South Africa won by 9 wckts

Second Test, Centurion, SuperSport Park (23-27 November)