How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test: Free Streams & Preview

Overview South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test: November 15-19

Daily start time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 7pm AEDT / 10am SAST

Free Streams: SABC 3 / SABC+ (South Africa)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 77%)

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test at The Wanderers marks a special occasion for the Proteas, who will take the field as the ICC's No. 1-ranked Test side for the first time in 10 years. Fresh off a thrilling 2-1 series victory over Australia, Temba Bavuma and Co. will look to carry that momentum into the two-match series and collect 24 valuable World Test Championship points. They’re already the favorites to reach the WTC final.

With both Tests being played in the Highveld, conditions are expected to favor fast bowling. South Africa have plenty of firepower, with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje returning from injury, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the squad. Tony de Zorzi is also back after recovering from a hamstring injury, while David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne have been left out.

But the Proteas won't have it easy. Bangladesh shook Australia at Darwin earlier this year and have a formidable pace attack of their own, with Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. However, they will be without Nahid Rana, who continues his recovery from a side strain.

Their batting also has plenty of potential, with Towhid Hridoy arriving in outstanding form after scoring an unbeaten 350 in South Africa in an A-team game and following it up with an unbeaten 242 against the West Indies, Bangladesh's highest individual Test score. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das are no strangers to tough batting conditions either.

Can the Tigers upset the defending WTC champions and Temba Bavuma, who has lost just one of his 15 Tests as captain?

Read on as we explain how to watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026 for free

Yes. South African viewers can stream the 1st Test between South Africa and Bangladesh live for free on SABC 3 and via the SABC+ streaming service.

Not in SA right now? You'll need NordVPN to watch your regular streams as normal and avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch any South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

🇺🇸 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live streams in the US

Willow TV is the place to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in the US.

Willow TV is available via cable or as part off Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Visiting the US from South Africa? Use NordVPN to watch your free home coverage.

🇬🇧 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live streams in the UK

UK viewers can watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Visiting the UK from South Africa? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test.

🇮🇳 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live streams in India

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test is being shown on the FanCode app and website in India.

The monthly FanCode subscription costs just ₹199 and you can also get a standalone match pass for the 1stTest for ₹39.

Outside India? Get yourself a VPN and watch your home coverage of South Africa vs Bangladesh.

🇦🇺 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

South African resident in Australia? Get yourself a VPN to stream the Test match for free.

🇿🇦 How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test live streams in South Africa

Supersport and SABC are the places to go for fans in South Africa to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test live streams.

A DStv access package is the best way to stream the action, with prices starting at Rs399/month.

SABC is free and will have live coverage every day on SABC 3.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home. Then you'll be good to go.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test FAQs

What are the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test squads? South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahfijul Islam

What is the South Africa vs Bangladesh Test series schedule? First Test, Johannesburg, The Wanderers Stadium (15-19 November)

Second Test, Centurion, SuperSport Park (23-27 November)