How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026: free cricket live streams, schedule and preview

Sonny Baker is part of England's squad for the ODI tri-series

Watch the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 as the three nations do battle across a two-week tournament in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The 2027 Cricket World Cup is now less than one year away, so this competition will serve as a useful step in the trio's preparations for the tournament.

The series is hosted by Pakistan, with the teams playing each other once in Rawalpindi and once in Lahore, before the top two contest the final at the latter stadium on October 31. Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the opening match on October 18, while England's campaign begins two days later when they take on the hosts.

England's squad contains a mix of youth and experience, with uncapped duo James Coles and Henry Crocombe among a clutch of rising stars, supplemented by the likes of captain Harry Brook, Joe Root and the returning Adil Rashid. Leg-spinner Mason Crane could make his first international appearance in any format for more than eight years after being recalled, but Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell miss out with injury.

Pakistan's squad features several recognisable names, including Babar Azam, skipper Shaheen Afridi and Razaullah, who starred on his international debut during the third Test against England at Edgbaston last month, scoring a brilliant 81 from No. 9 and taking four wickets. Sri Lanka's 16-man party is captained by Kusal Mendis, who averaged 66 during the recent 2-1 ODI series defeat in England. Sachindu Colombage also makes the squad, after the unorthodox action of the wrist-spinner caught the eye in England.

Read on as we explain how to watch the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series for FREE

In Pakistan, you can stream the ODI tri-series for free thanks to Tapmad.

The streaming service only requires an account to stream the action with no enhanced subscription needed.

Abroad? NordVPN will unlock your free stream of the series from anywhere in the world — we used it to watch previous Pakistan cricket matches and the coverage was superb.

How to watch any England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series stream using a VPN

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How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in the US

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Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place for US viewers to watch every game of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series.

If you don't have Willow as part of your cable package, you can watch it through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV coverage from anywhere.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports managed to strike a late deal for the ODI tri-series in the UK.

All seven matches will be live across Sky Sports channels, with England's three round-robin fixtures on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £26.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in India

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Cricket fans in India can watch the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the series, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in Australia

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Fox Cricket via Foxtel is showing selected games from the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in South Africa

Unfortunately, it looks like no South African broadcaster is currently set to provide live coverage of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series.

In South Africa and want to watch the series? Just use a VPN and tune into a stream from the US, UK, India or Australia.

How to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Like in South Africa, it appears live coverage of the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series is unavailable in New Zealand.

The good news for cricket fans in New Zealand is you can use NordVPN to watch the US, UK, Indian or Australian coverage of the series.

England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series 2026 FAQs

What is the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series schedule? All times BST 18 October: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9am)

20 October: Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9am)

22 October: Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (9am)

25 October: Pakistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8am)

27 October: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8am)

29 October: Sri Lanka vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8am)

31 October: Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8am)

What are the England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series squads? Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim England: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.