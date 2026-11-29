Best Black Friday streaming deals (Image credit: Disney; Amazon; Netflix; Paramount; Apple; HBO)

The best Black Friday streaming deals are ending on Cyber Monday, so there isn't long left to lock in a discounted monthly rate. If you want the chance to get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $5 and Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month, you'll need to sign up before tomorrow ends.

I wouldn't miss the chance to get these, especially since the last time I saw deals like 50% off Apple TV for six months and 12 months of HBO Max for half price was during last year's sales. There's also a chance that price hikes will occur in 2027, especially with Disney+ and Hulu, and HBO Max and Paramount+, both set to merge into single apps.

That means if you want a cheap streaming subscription to avoid paying more later, you should grab one of the deals still available below by November 30. In the meantime, keep scrolling for more ideas on what to watch on each service.

My top Black Friday streaming deals

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney

It's back! Last year's best Black Friday deal has returned — just in time for you to lock in the low price again for another 12 months. The discount applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing the cost down to $4.99 (61% off) and $14.99 (31% off) respectively. With Hulu and Disney+ set to become a unified app in December, this is a great way to get ahead of any potential price increases, which have not yet been confirmed. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until Cyber Monday ends on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before the end of Cyber Monday to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $5.49 at HBO

Not subscribed to HBO Max? You'll be eligible to get 50% off the standard with ads plan this Black Friday at Prime Video. The discounted rate is available for 12 months, which means you'll be able to lock in the low price all the way to next year's sale. You can also get HBO Max bundled with Cinemax at Prime Video for just $22.99 a month right now, representing a $5.49 saving. The offer ends on Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Peacock 'Select': was $8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock

Peacock's Black Friday deals offer you either short-term monthly bargains, or a big discount for a whole year. The offer we've highlighted above is maybe the most tempting: you can get Peacock's ad-supported tier for just $2.99 per month for three months — or get the ad-free 'Premium' tier for $8.99 per month for for three months. But you might prefer the full-year discount. In that case, you can get Select for $29.99 for a full year, or Premium for $89.99 for the year. All the offers are available in the link above. Offers end November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Roku: More than 40 streaming add-ons from as low as 99 cents

If you own a Roku device, it's worth browsing the platform's bumper Black Friday streaming sale. With more than 40 subscriptions on offer, there's plenty to choose from, ranging from big names like Disney+ and HBO Max to more niche services like Shudder and BritBox. The best part is that some of the Starz and AMC+ discounts are cheaper than those on other marketplaces, such as Prime Video. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Video: Streaming and bundle add-ons with up to 75% off

Amazon's mega streaming sale is a great way to score a cheap subscription, especially since it lets you manage all your bills in one place. The platform has discounted a wide range of services, including most of the offers above along with some lesser-known options. There are even bundles that work out cheaper than signing up to each service separately. Read more Read less ▼

Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

If you like to manage your subscriptions all in one place, then you can get the same Black Friday Crunchyroll streaming discount that the anime streaming service is offering directly at Amazon until Cyber Monday. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have. Read more Read less ▼

MGM+ (Roku add-on): was $7.99 now $0.99 at Roku

Roku typically offers streaming service discounts during Black Friday, so it's not too surprising this record-low streaming deal for MGM+ has returned. As a Roku device owner, you'll be able to lock in this low price for three months, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires at the end of Cyber Monday on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Starz (Roku add-on): was $11.99 now $1.99 at Roku

Have you been meaning to watch the gritty crime drama Power, or time-traveling drama Outlander? Well, now's your chance because you can unlock access to every Starz Original for more than 83% off the usual monthly price. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30, aka Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

AMC+ 'Premium' (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Prime Video

Spooky season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard AMC+. The service is also home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series (without ads) in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Frndly TV (Roku add-on): was $12.99 now $0.99 at Roku

Get 50+ live TV channels for less than a $1 a month for three months at Roku this Black Friday. It's great for family-friendly classic programming, giving you access to channels like Hallmark, UPtv, MovieSphere Gold, and more. You'll need a Roku device to be able to unlock this offer, which is available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼