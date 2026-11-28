The Best Buy Black Friday sale ends tonight, and while I fully expect the retailer to move straight into its Cyber Monday sale tomorrow, there's no guarantee that all of the same deals will remain available in that. So, I've rounded up X of the best deals at Best Buy that I think are worth buying now.

• View the full Best Buy Black Friday sale

So, what stands out from all of the big savings across TVs, laptops, headphones, games consoles, tablets, phones, and more? Well, some of my highlights include this Nintendo Switch 2 — Mario Kart World Bundle for $499.99, the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for a record-low price, and this ridiculously cheap Insignia QF Series 55-inch QLED 4K TV for $169.99 (was $399.99).

The majority of these deals are set to end tonight, so if anything is on your wishlist and at a price you're happy to pay, you'll want to get it in your cart before it's too late. Be sure to check back tomorrow and on Cyber Monday, though, as I'll do another search to bring you the top deals in Best Buy's next sale.

My top 21 Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy This is the Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal for 2026. You can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia QF Series 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display, which even boasts QLED tech for brighter images with better contrast. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy Whether it's kids, pets, or your own clumsiness, you can manage small spills and messes with ease with this Bissell Little Green. There's almost 50% off this handy lightweight and cordless portable cleaner that you can use on carpets, furniture, or in the car. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a record-low price for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds this Black Friday. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for the cheapest they've ever been. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $398 now $169.99 at Best Buy These headphones may have been superseded by the excellent XM6s, but the Sony WH-1000XM5s remain a top option when it comes to noise-canceling cans — and are an even better buy at this new record-low price. You can check out our review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 to get all the details, but the main points we love are the fantastic ANC, superior comfort, and top-tier sound quality. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Best Buy Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year, but it's now back down to its lowest price in months at Best Buy. The latest budget MacBook is a smart buy at around $650, thanks to the 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think it's unlikely we'll see it drop to under $600, outside of a rare surprise double discount during this year's Black Friday sales. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Madden NFL 27: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 98-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is an enormous TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it's down to a record-low price at Best Buy for Black Friday. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Era 100 SL (2-Pack): was $379 now $289 at Best Buy This updated Sonos Era 100 has been usurped as our number one pick as the best speaker you can buy, but it's still one of the top options out there. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, allowing you to connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and stream music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount on a pair makes them a great buy as an all-around home speaker. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy Is there a kitchen appliance more iconic than the KitchenAid Stand Mixer? Probably not. Whether it's because of its position as a regular fixture in the Great British Baking Show tent, or because it's a favorite of so many celebrity chefs, it's the go-to choice for most. And now, if you want one for yourself, this awesome kitchen gadget has a $200 discount on Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼