Why I'm telling my friends to skip CyberGhost's $1.59 deal for this cheaper VPN alternative
This streaming marvel offers all the features you’d expect from a more expensive VPN for just over a dollar a month
CyberGhost has slashed its prices for Black Friday, cutting the price all the way down to a measly $1.59 per month, but is it really the cheapest VPN deal out there?
Meet PrivadoVPN. PrivadoVPN costs $30, in total, for a 27-month subscription. And, that, reader, works out as $1.11 per month. Beat that.
It's a good VPN too. In fact, PrivadoVPN offers all the core features you’d expect from the best VPNs, despite its diminutive price tag.
You get 10 simultaneous connections compared to CyberGhost’s 7. You also get an ad blocker, split-tunneling, a kill switch and a SOCKS5 proxy for fast downloading of files and torrents. And it's dab hand at unblocking streaming services from all over the world.
PrivadoVPN: The cheapest VPN deal
Just: $1.11 per month
For only $1.11 a month PrivadoVPN offers a VPN service that includes ad blocking, 10 simultaneous connections, a no-logging guarantee, apps for all major devices including tvOS, iOS and Android and all the core functionality you might need including a security kill switch and global streaming service unblocking.
The only caveat is that it has fewer server countries – with 66 compared to CyberGhost’s more than 100 – but it still includes all the big ones, eg: USA, UK, Australia, Canada and more.
Unlike more expensive products like NordVPN, ExpressVPN or Norton with their multiple subscription tiers, PrivadoVPN has a single price plan. So, there's no confusion once you click through to buy.
If all you’re looking for is a simple, straightforward VPN service with plenty of space for all your family’s devices and no download limits, you really can’t go wrong with PrivadoVPN this Black Friday. It's too cheap not to give it a try.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.
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