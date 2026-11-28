CyberGhost has slashed its prices for Black Friday, cutting the price all the way down to a measly $1.59 per month, but is it really the cheapest VPN deal out there?

Meet PrivadoVPN. PrivadoVPN costs $30, in total, for a 27-month subscription. And, that, reader, works out as $1.11 per month. Beat that.

It's a good VPN too. In fact, PrivadoVPN offers all the core features you’d expect from the best VPNs, despite its diminutive price tag.

You get 10 simultaneous connections compared to CyberGhost’s 7. You also get an ad blocker, split-tunneling, a kill switch and a SOCKS5 proxy for fast downloading of files and torrents. And it's dab hand at unblocking streaming services from all over the world.

PrivadoVPN: The cheapest VPN deal

Just: $1.11 per month

For only $1.11 a month PrivadoVPN offers a VPN service that includes ad blocking, 10 simultaneous connections, a no-logging guarantee, apps for all major devices including tvOS, iOS and Android and all the core functionality you might need including a security kill switch and global streaming service unblocking.

The only caveat is that it has fewer server countries – with 66 compared to CyberGhost’s more than 100 – but it still includes all the big ones, eg: USA, UK, Australia, Canada and more.

Unlike more expensive products like NordVPN, ExpressVPN or Norton with their multiple subscription tiers, PrivadoVPN has a single price plan. So, there's no confusion once you click through to buy.

If all you’re looking for is a simple, straightforward VPN service with plenty of space for all your family’s devices and no download limits, you really can’t go wrong with PrivadoVPN this Black Friday. It's too cheap not to give it a try.