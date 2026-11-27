Get 78% off NordVPN and watch Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 from anywhere
Catch up on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with NordVPN's Black Friday deal
The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 has wrapped up, and what a series it was. Claudia Winkleman's 21 famous faces schemed, lied, and backstabbed their way through the Scottish Highlands castle, with the dramatic finale pulling in 11.2 million viewers – the most-watched episode of the series.
Missed it, or fancy a rewatch? Every episode is free to stream on BBC iPlayer, along with Ed Gamble's Uncloaked companion show. But iPlayer only works in the UK, so if you're travelling abroad, you could run into trouble catching up.
That's where NordVPN comes in. It's the best streaming VPN we've tested, so you can connect to a UK server and watch every roundtable, wherever you are.
The best part? NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal brings its two-year Basic plan down to just $2.99 per month. That's $80.73 upfront for 27 months of protection, including three extra months completely free.
NordVPN Basic | 78% off | 2 years + 3 months FREE
Was:
$3.49/month
Now: $2.99/month
NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal is perfect for streamers looking for a cheap way to improve their binge-watching. Having spent hundreds of hours streaming with NordVPN, it's by far the best streaming VPN I've used in 2026, and, now at just $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.
NordVPN is the very best VPN we've tested, ticking every box that matters, from speed and privacy to ease of use. But streaming is where it really shines. It had no trouble with BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4 in our tests, and its huge server network spans over 130 countries.
Its custom-built NordLynx protocol hit 1,249 Mbps in our tests too, so buffering won't be an issue. Plus, with apps for Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV, you can watch on the big screen.
If you want comparable streaming power for even less, Surfshark starts from $1.99 per month this Black Friday, or $2.29 for its best-value One plan. PrivadoVPN, another great streaming VPN, is even cheaper at $30 for 27 months.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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