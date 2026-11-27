I've tested over 40 VPNs in 2026. While many have been great, some have offered more risk than reward, and, most importantly right now, very few have excited me this Black Friday - except for three.

Windscribe, Surfshark, and Proton VPN are the only providers catching my eye this year. These are the few discounts I'm comfortable calling a proper deal - and frankly, I'm disappointed I can't say this about more VPNs.

Between them, you can get the biggest discounts and some of the lowest prices each has offered in 2026 altogether. But which should you choose?

Surfshark One

(Image credit: Future Publishing)

Surfshark initially disappointed me this year. Having increased its prices earlier in 2026, Surfshark's Black Friday deal merely returned the 'One' plan to its former cost. Now, it's truly value for money

You get the VPN, Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring - alongside its Alternative ID tool, which is available on all plans - for $2.29 per month.

This is far cheaper than the lowest-cost offers from VPNs such as NordVPN, even before adding the cost to buy the additional tools separately.

Personally, I've probably used Surfshark the most this year. It's among my favorite VPNs for Apple TV or Fire Stick thanks to its interface and solid streaming capabilities. I also find myself using its extra tools the most compared to other VPNs.

Its main caveat is security. Surfshark is by no means insecure, but VPNs such as Proton and ExpressVPN use stronger encryption and offer additional VPN security features that are handy in areas with internet restrictions. Thankfully, Proton has a strong deal on offer right now too, which I'll cover later on.

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark One for its lowest price this year

Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal means you can get its One plan for the lowest we've seen in 2026. That's $2.29 per month over two years, which drops the price from $75.33 to $61.83. Unlike the Starter, a Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring – all handy tools for maximising your online safety.

Windscribe

(Image credit: Future)

Windscribe is the best VPN at a seriously low price for Black Friday. It's $29 per year, and that price doesn't inflate on renewal as other VPNs would.

That's a $40 saving per year compared to its regular price of $69, and it's a far better VPN than other options this cheap this Black Friday.

Personally, Windscribe is my favorite VPN if I want a truly customized VPN connection. Other VPNs, such as PIA, arguably offer more options, but Windscribe's app layout makes it much easier to create the security I need.

It's also seriously quick. When we tested it, Windscribe reached 2054 Mbps - only Mullvad and Norton were quicker.

What it lacks compared to a deal like Surfshark's is additional features. Outside of the VPN, you only get its ad, tracker, and malware blocker, R.O.B.E.R.T. While this is a welcome addition, it's worth remembering if you're trying to get more tools for your money.

Lowest price of 2026 Windscribe Pro: 58% off and lifetime price promise

Was: $69

Now: $29 per year for life! Windscribe's Black Friday deal has returned, more than halving the price of its 12-month plan to $29 (normally $69). It packs in all of Windscribe's features, 112 locations, unlimited device connections, and seriously fast download speeds. Plus, the price doesn't increase on renewal, meaning you get it for $29 for every year you want it.

Proton VPN

(Image credit: Proton)

Proton, despite its CEO-related controversy, has killer Black Friday deals this year.

At $2.49 per month, it's the cheapest VPN I can recommend with absolute certainty for security, and, unlike other top VPNs, it only offers one all-encompassing VPN plan.

It's Swiss-based, offers the most secure encryption of any VPN I've tested, and it's filled with added features that keep your connection secure and fast.

It's impressed me the most when streaming. Only NordVPN and Norton offer similar streaming experiences, especially when watching live events like sports.

If you want more for your money, Proton Unlimited is also on sale. This includes the entire Proton tool suite so you can remove yourself from Google's data collection - of all the de-googling toolsets I've tried, Proton is by far the best.

You can try it for 30 days for $1, or if you sign up for the longer term, it's half price at $6.49 per month.