The SSK Portable SSD is a high-capacity external storage drive that fits into a really compact form factor, ideal for carrying huge amounts of data like photos and videos around.

We've chosen this 4TB model, available for $440 (was $490), which affords you a 10% saving. It's about as cheap as it gets for an external SSD of this capacity, and it's even cheaper than many internal SSDs which aren't portable.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 is good for 10Gbps, which should cover most needs, and it'll even take direct 4K60 ProRes HDR capture from newer iPhone Pro models for the most advanced content creators.

SSK also sells smaller 1TB and 2TB capacities, as well as 250GB and 500GB, all of which are available with bigger 15% savings.

Why we recommend it

While it may not offer the fastest data transfer speeds available in external SSD storage, 10Gbps potential in a 4TB package that's about as cheap as it gets makes it hard to ignore. Plus it's ultra light and portable if you need large capacity storage for direct ProRes recording from your iPhone.

Price Context & Historical Value

SSD costs have been rising month after month for far too long, and storage has become an expensive necessity. While it seems this particular external drive was cheaper a year ago, we face a harsh reality of rising costs across the board, and this $50 saving is very welcome. It's also hundreds of dollars cheaper than some of the more premium options out there, but for most buyers, this drive's limitations (10Gbps) are a trade-off worth taking.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the SSK Portable SSD 4TB External Solid State Hard Drive if... you're a photographer or videographer who needs plenty of space, or if you like to record ProRes straight off your iPhone

❌ Skip the SSDK Portable SSD 4TB External Solid State Hard Drive if... you need maximum performance with lightning-fast data transfer speeds, or you just need a storage archive (where a cheaper HDD may be more cost-effective)