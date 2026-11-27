It must be nice to be Jensen Huang, living his quiet, unassuming, scandal-free life as Nvidia CEO. The only major decision he has to make is which leather jacket he's going to wear that day. What a life!

Now, at long last, I have the chance to live out my own fantasies of being the bad boy of tech with the Jensen Huang leather jacket replica over at Leathercult. Sure, it's got a 10% discount for Black Friday. That's nice. But when you're drowning in millions of dollars, do you even notice that?

It's also as close as I'll likely get to heading up a major tech company. But who said dreams can't come true?

If you, like me, have ever looked at those captains of industry and thought, "I could do that," this is the way to go. Imagine the possibilities. You wake up, pop on your snappy leather jacket, raise prices on everything, make love to a beautiful spy. Isn't that what life's really all about?

Anyway, the jacket is made using 100% pure Napa leather with a soft feel. It's collared, with silver zips down the front, on the pockets, and cuffs. The jacket comes in a range of sizes, from XS to 4XL, but you also have to option for a custom fit. There are multiple lining options here. You can even monogram the inside pocket with your name. I'd put Jensen, so he's always close to my heart.

Wondering if it's right for you? Basically, picture Jensen Huang, then replace his head with yours. Because that's what I did. The legal team warned me not to, but I'm a tech CEO now, so I can do what I like. That's how this works.