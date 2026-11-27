The player is available in eight colors

Innioasis has launched a second version of its iPod Classic clone

There are audio and Bluetooth upgrades, plus expandable storage

The starting price is $65.99 right now, with more storage costing extra

Apple hasn't launched a new iPod for seven years now, but nostalgia for the iconic music player (in all its form factors) is showing no signs of going away, and Innioasis is once again tapping into that retro love with a new version of its iPod Classic clone.

You may remember the Innioasis Y1, which launched in December 2025, and gave iPod fans a way to get back the distinctive iPod look without having to hunt through second-hand marketplaces and specialist stores.

Now the Innioasis Y2 is here (via Notebookcheck), with some decent upgrades worth highlighting. There's now expandable storage for the first time, which means you can add a microSD card up to 2TB in size to complement the internal storage (that starts at 8GB).

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There are now dedicated buttons for volume and power, which is a welcome addition, and the DAC and Bluetooth standard have been upgraded too — this supports Bluetooth 5.3. M3U playlist import and export is another handy new feature.

The price is right

The iconic clickwheel design is back (Image credit: Innioasis)

As with Apple's iPod Classic, you can play both music and video, but there's no streaming support — just local files. The iconic click wheel is here as well, as it was on the Y1, for navigating through your media library.

The 3.5mm audio jack on the top of the player means you can connect up wired headphones, just like the old days, but there's also a USB-C port on the bottom edge for moving files over from a computer.

All of this can be yours for a starting price of $65.99 currently (with 8GB of internal storage) from the Innioasis website (that's about £50 / AU$100, and international shipping is supported). There are eight colors to choose from.

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From what we saw of the Y1 device, it was pretty impressive, and definitely value for money at that low price. One of our bugbears was with the Bluetooth support, which has been upgraded on the new model.

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