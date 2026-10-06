The Sudo is a new music player going on sale next year

It offers offline listening and support for streaming apps

In terms of design, it borrows from classic digital music players

If you've got a hankering for the old days of digital music, the newly unveiled Sudo could be perfect for you. It's part iPod Classic, part Zune, and part Walkman, but comes with nods to modernity like a USB-C port and support for the best music streaming services.

As per the official product page (via Notebookcheck), the device offers 64GB of internal storage for your tunes with additional support for microSD cards up to 1TB. You can connect up Bluetooth or wired headphones — and yes, there is indeed a 3.5 mm audio jack alongside a USB-C port for charging.

Measuring 103.5 mm x 58.6 mm x 8.5 mm (4.1 in x 2.3 in x 0.3 in) this is very much in classic MP3 player territory. The clickwheel on the lower half gives off iPod Classic vibes, while the 2.73-inch touchscreen at the top puts us in mind of the Zune.

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According to its makers, the Sudo player will give you 20 hours of playback between battery charges. You'll be able to play music offline as well as streaming directly, via the integrated and bespoke Sudo OS.

To be confirmed

Introducing Sudo - A Dedicated Music Player - YouTube Watch On

Some of the details and specs of Sudo are a little vague, most likely because they're still being finalized. The device isn't due to be launched before October 2027, though Sudo's makers are accepting deposits of $50 (about £38 / AU$72) to reserve units in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The final price is expected to be under $250 (roughly £189 / AU$359) when it goes on sale, and you can cancel your deposit up until that point. Your choice of colors are Silver, Basalt, Forest, and Tangerine.

One of the creators behind Sudo has been answering questions on Reddit: apparently more hardware and software specs are on the way, and the option of an OLED rather than an LCD screen is still being considered. The casing will be made of aluminum.

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While there are concerns about vaporware from the Redditors chiming in on the conversation thread, the overall sentiment around Sudo seems to be positive — but it's going to be a while before we can actually have a play around with one.

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