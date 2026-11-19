US Air Force puts sensors and AI at the heart of modernization

New strategy shifts attention from interception toward earlier detection and coordinated responses

Autonomous systems are becoming central to the Air Force's future combat planning

The US Air Force has introduced a new modernization plan that focuses on advanced sensors, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems to counter increasingly advanced aerial threats.

Its new Force Design 2026 changes how the service plans to defend against air attacks and prepare for future wars.

The approach prioritizes finding and tracking threats early and coordinating responses, rather than depending mainly on weapons that intercept and destroy incoming aircraft or drones.

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New strategy prioritizes sensors, AI, and networked warfare

The updated framework identifies sensors, interconnected networks and artificial intelligence as technologies increasingly influencing modern air defense operations.

These capabilities could help military forces identify incoming threats, coordinate defensive responses and manage multiple unmanned aircraft operating simultaneously.

Air Force officials also acknowledge that technological developments are creating difficulties for traditional approaches to generating military airpower.

Systems previously considered effective may encounter limitations when confronting increasingly sophisticated weapons and interconnected defensive networks.

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“New technologies are enabling fantastic capabilities that were unimaginable just a few years ago, but those same technologies threaten some of the ways we have historically generated airpower,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Niemi, deputy chief of staff for Force Modernization and chief modernization officer.

The strategy also emphasizes combining autonomous capabilities, advanced detection equipment and command systems with existing aircraft.

Such integration would allow different military platforms to coordinate operations, particularly when conventional communications and navigation systems become unavailable.

This approach places software, information sharing and automated coordination closer to the center of future air combat operations.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach described the revised framework as a significant departure from the service's previous modernization approach.

Force Design 2026 replaces the Air Force's previous modernization framework

The new strategy succeeds the One Force Design framework introduced in October 2024 under former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin.

That earlier document established modernization priorities intended to guide capability development and future operational planning across the service.

Its approach divided counter-drone responsibilities into three categories covering short-range, long-range and intercontinental aerial threats.

These classifications provided a structure for considering defensive capabilities against unmanned aircraft operating across different distances.

The revised framework changes the emphasis toward integrating detection technologies, autonomous platforms and command infrastructure.

An Air Force spokesperson explained that the latest framework provides continuing guidance for identifying operational weaknesses, developing capabilities and determining modernization priorities.

However, much of the information remains classified and all we know is that the Air Force wants coordinated systems capable of operating under increasingly difficult battlefield conditions.

Wilsbach said the service needed to reconsider established approaches as emerging technologies changed the character of aerial warfare.

This suggests that future investments will increasingly account for threats capable of challenging traditional aircraft operations and existing defensive arrangements.

Via DefenseNews

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