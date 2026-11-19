AI assisted job screening is responding to applications too quickly, resulting in applicants taking measures to bypass the filtering

The speed of responses is fueling suspicions that no human eyes have reviewed the CVs

The survey of 6,877 adults in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia found 46% had received at least one rejection within 10 minutes of sending an application

AI job screening is prompting applicants to find ways to avoid fast rejections, and ensure their CVs are seen by human eyes, new research has claimed.

The findings from JobAssist, suggest the current overreliance on AI filtering by HR departments and hiring agencies could have run its course, as the speed of rejections indicates that no humans have reviewed the applications.

While the obvious strategy might be to revise the application or resume to ensure “AI friendly” terms are included, this is an additional time sink for people already under pressure to find work. Without information about how applications are assessed by AI, that whole process could be meaningless – suggesting that the human resources industry could be at a crossroads, forced into making a choice between automation and flesh-and-blood decision making.

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Fast rejections

Of the surveyed adults, who had all applied for a job in the last 12 months, 46% reported receiving “at least one rejection within ten minutes of submitting an application.” This remarkable figure naturally prompted the recipients to suspect an automated or AI-assisted screening program was responsible – 81% believed as much.

But the real worry is that 76% felt it was too quick for another human to have “meaningfully reviewed their CV,” a concern that could undermine the already frayed relationship between job applicants and hiring teams. Where assurances were made of careful consideration for all applications, 58% of those surveyed felt such promises were less believable, with 47% agreeing that an extremely quick rejection will put them off applying to the same company again.

So, what is a good response time for a rejection? The survey found that 64% felt a same-day or following day response indicating that their application had been considered seemed more realistic.

Opaque decisions

While the process has a heavy element of expectation management, hiring is already under scrutiny thanks to AI. JobAssist’s report perhaps tells us that relying on automation isn’t the answer to hiring the right people.

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JobAssist say “The findings expose a credibility problem for hiring processes in which decisions can be delivered faster than applicants believe meaningful evaluation is possible.”

Responding to such filtering with tweaks and revisions to the resume may seem smart, but without clear guidance on application screening, it could be ultimately futile. As JobAssist notes, “Without a clear explanation of how their qualifications were assessed, candidates may respond by rewriting their CVs around presumed screening rules and reconsidering which employers deserve another application. The influence of an opaque hiring decision can therefore extend well beyond the vacancy for which it was made.”

AI has disrupted hiring, and introduced new challenges for both applicants and businesses. But where people are working with people, surely being hired by people makes more sense?

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