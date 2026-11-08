Employed job seekers are shunning companies which use AI interviews — and I don't blame them

AI interviews are discouraging people from fully participating in the job application process

Jobseekers who are already employed are less likely to accept an AI interview

58% of people who attended an AI interview despite reservations would refuse if other jobs were lined up

Automated interviews are becoming a turn-off for jobseekers, particularly if they already have a job, new research has revealed.

A survey from Use.AI of people looking for work in the UK, US, Canada, European Union, and Latin America found nearly a third (29%) of people already in work had withdrawn from a hiring process that involved an AI interview.

Meanwhile, just 14% of those without work withdrew, demonstrating the importance of finding work when unemployed.

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Intriguingly, while the specific figures concerning the 6731 survey subjects differ across all regions, the pattern of a split between those already employed and those who are not is repeated.

Use.AI’s findings indicate that a candidate’s willingness to participate in an AI interview can depend on several factors, including financial security and what other options the jobseeker already has.

Most of the jobs you see advertised today have AI filtering to hopefully determine the best candidates. The businesses going one step beyond this and detaching themselves from the interview process seem to be making a mistake.

“Employers spend considerable effort checking whether their screening systems evaluate candidates fairly. They should be equally interested in who decides to enter those systems in the first place,” said Matthew Freire, Managing Director of Use.AI.

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“Offering applicants an alternative route to a human interviewer would allow companies to examine whether the format itself is influencing who remains available for consideration.”

Replacing hiring experts and people who know the job as interviewers may have saved time and money in the short-term. But if no one wants to be hired by a company that relies on AI interviews, then productivity is lost, and along with it, profit.

Automated Recruitment

Searching for a new job increasingly requires the submission of a resume for screening. Those CVs or applications might then find their way to a human, and a call may be scheduled. But many companies are relying on in-house and third party AI interviewers. It isn’t only potential employers, either – some recruitment agencies are staffed by AI interviewers, too.

All of this makes the job application process increasingly challenging, particularly if you’re someone who relies heavily on body language and facial signals. Succeeding in an interview often means building a rapport with the people on the other side of the table or display, and this is something that simply isn’t possible when the person asking the questions isn’t a person at all.

The graphical representation of a programmed LLM may appear smart and attractive, and they have the questions read to ask. But it is ultimately an elaborate piece of form-filling that doesn't demonstrate a person's ability to establish instant rapport and translate that into working relationships.

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