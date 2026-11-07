Hostinger Premium is a web hosting package designed for individuals, bloggers, and small businesses looking to establish an online presence without getting bogged down in technical details. It supports up to three websites, includes 20GB of SSD storage, and offers several ways to build a site, including an AI website builder, WordPress, and custom code. The Black Friday promotion also doubles the included AI credits to 500.

Best For: Bloggers, small businesses, freelancers, and anyone wanting to create and host multiple websites without needing extensive technical knowledge.

The Deal: Hostinger Premium is available for $1.79 per month when you commit to 48 months, bringing the total to $85.97 with the exclusive TechRadar code TRHOSTINGERBF10. The code takes an extra 10% off eligible plans of 12 months or longer, is limited to one use per customer, and expires December 7.

Best Hostinger Premium deal

Why we recommend it

Hostinger Premium provides a useful collection of website-building and hosting tools. You can host up to three websites and choose between its AI website builder, WordPress, AI coding tools, or custom code, depending on how much control you want over the finished result.

For Black Friday, Hostinger is doubling its AI credits from 250 to 500, giving you more opportunities to experiment with its AI-powered features. The package includes 20GB of SSD storage, free weekly backups, and CDN support. Ecommerce functionality is also available, allowing you to build an online store if required.

Hostinger provides two mailboxes per website free for the first year, alongside AI email marketing tools to help you communicate with customers and grow your audience.

You also get access to 24/7 priority expert support, which could come in handy when creating your first website or encountering technical problems.

Price context & historical value

Hostinger's Premium hosting plan usually costs $12.99 per month, but the Black Friday promotion reduces this to $1.79 per month when you choose the 48-month subscription and apply our exclusive TechRadar code TRHOSTINGERBF10. This coupon expires December 7 and can be used once per customer on eligible plans lasting at least 12 months.

The price comes to just $85.97 for four years, compared with the usual $640.01. It includes a free domain for the first year and double the amount of AI credits.

Checkout our round ups of the best Black Friday website deals and the best Black Friday web hosting.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Hostinger Premium if...

If you're planning to launch a website, blog, portfolio, or small business site and want an affordable hosting package with useful tools. The combination of AI website creation, WordPress support, free email for the first year, and a four-year introductory rate makes this a great choice for getting started.

❌ Skip Hostinger Premium if...

If you only need hosting for a few months or don't want to commit to a four-year plan. The renewal price is substantially higher, and businesses with more demanding storage or performance requirements may be better served by a higher-tier hosting package.