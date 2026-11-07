Wi-Fi 7 upgrades are becoming more accessible without expensive networking equipment

TP-Link BE5000 offers greater theoretical wireless capacity than cheaper BE3600 alternatives

A 2.5GbE connection removes the conventional Gigabit Ethernet speed limitation

Finding an affordable way to upgrade an existing network to Wi-Fi 7 can be difficult, particularly when faster wireless speeds come with expensive equipment.

However, TP-Link's Omada range offers a potentially attractive alternative, with its BE5000 access point.

The business-oriented networking product combines faster wireless connectivity with a 2.5GbE Ethernet connection, free lifetime cloud management and an unusually generous five-year warranty.

BE5000 Wi-Fi 7 brings faster connectivity without expensive equipment

Unlike cheaper BE3600 alternatives, the BE5000 specification offers greater theoretical wireless capacity, making this option particularly interesting at its current asking price.

Its combined wireless rating reaches approximately 5,000Mbps, although actual transfer speeds depend on connected devices, network interference, and the surrounding wireless environment.

Wi-Fi 7 also introduces improvements such as Multi-Link Operation, allowing compatible devices to use multiple frequency bands for improved connectivity and network performance.

The inclusion of a 2.5GbE Ethernet port is another important advantage, particularly for users whose existing networking equipment supports connections exceeding conventional Gigabit Ethernet speeds.

This faster wired connection helps prevent the Ethernet interface from becoming an immediate bottleneck when wireless clients demand substantial network bandwidth.

The access point belongs to TP-Link's Omada Pro family, which caters to businesses requiring networking equipment with centralised management capabilities.

That distinction matters because buyers are getting equipment designed for professional networking environments rather than another basic consumer wireless access point.

However, prospective customers should remember that this product is an access point, not a standalone router capable of independently managing an internet connection.

It therefore requires an existing router or gateway, making it particularly suitable for people upgrading an established network rather than replacing their entire networking infrastructure.

Free lifetime cloud management and a five-year warranty sweeten the deal

Another interesting feature is the inclusion of lifetime cloud management without additional subscription fees, removing recurring management costs for supported cloud features.

TP-Link's Omada cloud platform allows administrators to configure, monitor, and manage compatible networking equipment without purchasing a separate hardware controller.

This arrangement can be particularly useful for small businesses operating multiple access points across offices, where managing individual devices separately becomes increasingly inconvenient.

The five-year warranty also deserves attention because networking equipment is generally expected to remain operational for several years after installation.

A longer warranty provides additional purchasing reassurance, particularly when comparing this business-oriented product against cheaper alternatives offering shorter coverage periods.

At approximately $89.99, the combination of BE5000 wireless capacity, faster Ethernet connectivity and subscription-free cloud management makes the offer particularly interesting.

Buyers should nevertheless check compatibility with their existing router, available PoE infrastructure and installation requirements before placing an order.

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